Temporary road closure on Jane Street from King Road to King Vaughan Road

May 8, 2020 · 0 Comments
The Regional Municipality of York is implementing a temporary road closure to replace a culvert on Jane Street between King Road to King Vaughan Road in the Township of King.
To complete this work, Jane Street between King Road and King Vaughan Road is scheduled to be closed from Monday, May 11 at 7 a.m. to Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m. During the temporary closure, traffic will not be permitted across the culvert work location. Local access to Jane Street will be maintained from King Vaughan Road to properties south of the culvert work location and from King Road to properties north of the culvert work location.
As with all road construction projects, some work may be rescheduled due to weather or delays related to COVID-19 Public Health guidelines.
For more information about current and upcoming road construction projects, please visit york.ca/roadconstruction
You must be logged in to post a comment.