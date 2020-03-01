Taking care of the indoor air we breathe

May 6, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The current global pandemic has taught us a great deal about hygiene and fighting bacteria. We’re becoming quite proficient at disinfecting all surfaces that we come in contact with.
Being confined to our homes makes one thing perfectly clear – the air we breathe at home has to be clean and free from pathogens.
A King City businessman knows all about purifying our environments. Joe Di Donato, owner of PUR Distribution Ltd., pointed out that even before COVID-19, we have become an “indoor generation” as we spend roughly 90% of our time indoors. “Our homes are built air-tight, and nothing can escape. Nine out of 10 breaths we take are indoors,” Di Donato said.
Between cleaning products, candles, room deodorizers, building materials, furniture, bacteria, mold, pollen, animal dander and viruses, people need to clean the air they breathe.
Di Donato noted that in these unprecedented times, PUR systems have been in high demand. People are finally taking indoor air quality seriously.
“Being Canadian made, using organic materials and the technology of our 5-stage air purification process can’t be beat. We have military grade PCO filters and medical grade HEPA certified filters.”
It costs roughly $30 a year to operate these systems, and the benefits are immediately evident and noteworthy.
“Currently, our fear of pathogens remains uninterrupted, and likely will for some time to come,” he observed.
PUR’s combination of UVC and HEPA filters catch and kill viruses. What makes it so efficient is its 5-stage filtration system which includes a pleated carbon pre-filter, a HEPA filter, a UVC Germicidal light, a Photo-Catalytic Oxidation (PCO) filter and finally, a carbon potassium permanganate filter.
Aside from the nasty viruses that abound, PUR systems tackle a host of allergens like animal dander, dust mites and a myriad of common household nuisances like cleaning solutions, aerosols, candles, VOCs from building materials, paint, furniture, carpets. PUR units respond and they have proven to be effective in removing bacteria and viruses, reducing airborne contaminants and decreasing the overall toxicity levels in our environments both at home and in the workplace.
The reviews are proof. Homeowners say they sleep better and enjoy greater energy and reduced stress levels. Simply put, they breathe easier.
Di Donato, a consummate professional who is big on customer service, really wants people to live healthier lives. He is ecstatic when he hears back from clients, telling him how these units have changed their lives.
Di Donato guarantees you will feel like a million bucks in just a couple of days, no matter which system you choose. He said these systems can be used anywhere air quality is compromised.
Moving forward, you will be seeing them more in common public spaces such as dental offices, local gyms, day spas, hair and nail salons, factories, offices – everyone should take part in protecting the air we breathe. We certainly cannot live without it!
For more, email info@purdistribution.com or visit www.purdistribution.com. You can also call 416-410-3450.
