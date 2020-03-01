Headline News

Muzzo cannot visit King City as part of day parole

May 6, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

A convicted impaired driver must abide by many conditions, as part of his day parole.
Marco Muzzo, convicted in the 2015 deaths of four members of the Neville-Lake family, received day parole from the Parole Board of Canada last week. The parole is for six months, and the board denied full parole at this time.
Among his conditions are that he cannot visit King City, Brampton or Aurora, without permission from his parole supervisor. The victims’ family lives in Brampton and that’s where the deceased are buried. Aurora and King City have memorials to the victims.
Further, he can’t have direct contact with the victims or victims’ families. He has to meet with as mental health professional to address his substance abuse issue and he cannot consume, purchase or possess alcohol.
Muzzo was previously denied parole and the board was concerned that he had “severely underestimated” his issues with alcohol and he “lacked respect for the rules of the road and safety of others.”
“It is apparent that you have developed greater insight into these issues and, as a result, have been able to make a reasonable start at addressing these,” reads the new board decision.
“All of those who have assessed your risk of recidivism have come to the same conclusion; that you are at low risk to re-offend. This is, in part, due to your lack of criminal history, your generally pro-social lifestyle, your positive associations, your solid work history, and your positive institutional behavior.
“At today’s hearing, the board considers that you have demonstrated more honesty and transparency than at your previous hearing.”
The board did point out that Muzzo struggles to articulate his remorse but they believe his empathy for the victims appears sincere.
They did stress Muzzo’s action “has forever severely damaged the lives of the surviving family members who continue to struggle with the monumental consequence of your selfish actions.” It’s “impossible to summarize their pain and suffering.”
According to Muzzo’s parole plan, he hopes to reside with his fiancee, but the board pointed out this would put him close to one of the memorials to the deceased children, which victims frequently visit.
The board said Muzzo presents a low risk to society if released, but remains “mindful that your selfish ways of thinking directly led to the senselesss death of four innocent people, and this risk-based decision does not detract from that awareness.”
Muzzo, while at the minimum-security facility, did receive periods of escorted temporary absences for community service, “with very favourable reports from your supervisors who note your work ethic, and your commitment to giving back to the community.”
Part of his day parole is to live in a community residential facility and resume work with the family company as a general laborer. He plans to continue working with the addictions counsellor and participating in any recommended programs.
The board said his conditional released was also based on his strong network of friends, family and co-workers, and the strong support of his fiancee.
Muzzo’s legal counsel provided an apology to the families of those he killed.
“I want to apologize to the Neville-Lake, Neville and Frias families for the terrible pain I have caused them and their loved ones,” he said in the statement. “I ruined their lives, and I take full responsibility for what I have done. I always will.
“I was careless and irresponsible when I made the choice to drink and drive. There is no way I can undo the damage that I have caused. I will live with this for the rest of my life.”
The children’s mother, Jennifer Neville-Lake, shared the following in an Instagram post last week:
“No matter what happened today, Daniel, Harry and Milly don’t get to come back home. My dad isn’t coming home to my mom. Nothing changes for me.”
Muzzo pleaded guilty in 2016 to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. and given a 12-year driving prohibition.
The collision claimed the lives of nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother, Harrison, their two-year-old sister, Milly, and the children’s 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville. The children’s grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured.



         

