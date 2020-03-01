King’s Spark Innovations gives back during pandemic

April 29, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
We’re all facing a common enemy in COVID-19.
It’s a battle we’re winning, thanks to the tireless efforts of the frontline workers and health care professionals.
A King company wanted to thank our frontline workers for their response and dedication. Spark Innovations, along with Holman Exhibits, has created dozens of scrub caps, an important piece of protective clothing worn by surgeons, nurses, physicians and other workers involved in patient care in hospitals. They were made for workers at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto and many have already been delivered.
According to Gary Vilinsky, CFO and director of business development for the King City firm, the caps are made of 100% cotton providing a protective layer to keep the virus out of their hair. These caps are washable and reusable.
Lara Clair has been sewing since she was a child. With knowledge through her own work and developing products for Spark’s clients, she researched patterns online and eventually ended up making her own.
“There are lots of patterns out there, finding one I was happy with the fit and function took a bit of trial and error. But with a few tweaks, I came up with a design I was happy with, that also got the best yield out of the fabric,” Clair said.
Scrub caps have been around for a long time so they’re a staple in the health care industry. Vilinsky said this extra protection will provide options to healthcare workers.
Vilinsky said they had talented staff in-house; all they needed was the fabric.
Holman Exhibits stepped up and donated enough fabric for Spark to make 200 scrub caps.
“This allowed us to change directions to help front line healthcare workers with this immediate need. If anyone is interested, 100% cotton fabric and thread donations are welcome,” Clair said.
“The need for PPE has become paramount in the fight against COVID-19 and we, along with Holman Exhibits are proud to be able to contribute. Caring for each other through these challenging times is what brings us all together in this fight.
“Kudos to all the businesses that have been able to give back to the ones that need it the most,” Vilinsky said.
Holman Exhibits are custom design and fabrication experts who create engaging guest experiences for the biggest names in infotainment retail and consumer products. https://www.holmanexhibits.com
Spark Innovations is an award-winning industrial design company specializing in the development of innovative products and inventions. Since its founding in 1989, Spark Innovations’ professional team of industrial designers and mechanical engineers has taken thousands of products from the early stages of an idea to the mass market.
For more, visit them at https://www.sparkinnovations.com
