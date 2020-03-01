May 4 council meeting online

April 27, 2020 · 0 Comments
The next Council and Committee of the Whole meetings will be hosted electronically on Monday, May 4 at 6 p.m. using the WebEx platform. A public notice of the meeting was published in the King Sentinel, (www.kingsentinel.com) in addition to being posted on www.king.ca.
A FAQ sheet on electronic council and committee of the whole meetings in King has been created and will be available on King’s website for the public to access. A short link has been created to access the live-stream at: http://meeting.king.ca
The last meeting was March 9, and while council has not been meeting, Township staff have been working remotely in an effort to keep the business of the corporation of the Township of King running as seamlessly as possible during COVID-19.
Updated information on COVID-19 can be fund at http://covid19.king.ca
