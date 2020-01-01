MPP Lecce announces launch of COVID-19 website for community

April 24, 2020 · 0 Comments
Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan, launched his new website to continue to keep community members up to date with updates on all efforts to combat COVID-19 from all three levels of government.
“Our provincial government understands that keeping Ontarians and residents from King-Vaughan informed on our efforts to combat COVID-19 is at the utmost priority. We will continue to put the health and safety of our community first, while working in partnership with our municipal and federal counterparts to battle this outbreak together,” said Lecce. “The situation is changing every day, and we’ll be very transparent about our plan and decisive on next steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the King-Vaughan community and across our province.”
Visit the COVID Supports website – http://www.covidsupports.ca/king-vaughan/
