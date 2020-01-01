King Curling Club to host Provincial Wheelchair Championship in 2021

The Country Day School donated 5,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Southlake Foundation recently. Southlake has held this donation drive since March 23.

Times of distress are perhaps as important to record, if not more, as times of joy. In keeping with that idea, the King Heritage and Cultural Centre (KHCC) has launched a project titled Collecting Covid-19: Recording history in the midst of a global pandemic.

Keeping the food supply chain strong, and supporting farmers is vital during these uncertain times. With closures and border restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus, protecting our food sources remains a priority. Councillor Avia Eek, a Holland Marsh farmer, is closely monitoring the situation.

Seneca College students and employees answered the call to help local hospitals by donating more than nine hundred kilograms of essential supplies to help in ...

Canadians love rallying around a good cause. And King residents top the list in charitable giving. When a Schomberg woman put a call out to help with a school project in Jamaica, the overwhelming local response warmed her heart.

King kicked off the first of what is set to be a series of town hall meetings, with the inaugural theme “Is Every Tree Important.” A diverse panel of experts, each with their own professional and personal perspective on the topic, met at King City Secondary School to discuss the importance of conservation both in and out of King Township.

There’s something different in the aisles at Schomberg’s Foodland. The end of an era came as Rocco Macri, the likeable, community-minded franchise owner, decided to retire. Macri, who recently turned 68, decided to retire, after 45 years in the business, the last 11 in Schomberg. He’s loved every minute of his career, and it won’t be easy to say good-bye to a community he’s grown to love. He wanted to leave the store on a high note.

Efforts by YorkNET and leading internet providers are helping to improve underserviced areas of King Township. Securing broadband services to all of King has been a goal of local politicians and while it’s been a slow process at times, there has been “significant progress.”

King residents will see another 2.5% increase in their property taxes this year. King council passed its 2020 budget Monday night, setting the direction for this year, and through 2022. Councillor Bill Cober called the budget “responsive” and “responsible.”

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far. The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release. Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.