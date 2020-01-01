Sports

King Curling Club to host Provincial Wheelchair Championship in 2021

April 22, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

This is the moment the people of King have been waiting for.
For the first time in over 50 years of existence, the King Curling Club has been selected to host the Provincial Wheelchair Championship in January 2021 at the Trisan Centre.
Club member Shellee Morning says what an honour this is for the club to be recognized by the Ontario Curling Association (CurlON).
Morning told the King Weekly Sentinel: “I think, it’s good we’re being noticed as a club. The facility is beautiful. Anyone who does come to curl at our club whether it be a bonspiel or a meeting of some sort, they all marvel how nice it is.”
She says other curling clubs have renovated their buildings. She believes the King City Curling Club is the first one to host their matches in an entirely new facility with their own curling ice to show for it; as opposed to curling on hockey ice like in years past at the Schomberg and Nobleton Arenas.
It’s axiomatic this will be a big competition for the club and community. Other regions and zones will host their qualifiers for the provincial championship and the winner of the provincials, will move on to nationals.
Morning says she has only seen wheelchair curling once or twice before and it is something special to witness.
“It was amazing. Because they don’t have sweepers, they are pushing the rock with a stick and they have to be pretty accurate.”
Nine-year member at King Curling Club and 10-year coach of wheelchair curling, Bruce Gorsline, coaches wheelchair curling on the side.
Gorsline says this wheelchair curling competition will be a huge inspiration for everybody of every generation.
“It doesn’t matter which generation, everybody is impressed of what they can do.”
“Overall for the club it’s going to be a big inspiration and letting the community know that is available, and if anybody wants to ever try this out of King Curling Club or outside, I’d be more than happy to help.”
He says it’s a sport all about upper body strength. The shooter, stands at the top of the house with a teammate holding the chair behind them. They hold the rock with a stick and push the rock down the ice.
Gorsline coaches at the Peterborough Curling Club. His team consists of Jim Armstrong, Collinda Joseph, Jon Thurston and Reid Mulligan.
Teams will always consist of four members with at least one of those members of the opposite gender.
From his team, Armstrong is a former member of Team Canada. Currently, Joseph and Thurston are a part of Team Canada.
Both competed in the World Wheelchair Curling Championship in Wetzikan, Switzerland this past year, returning back home with a silver medal. Canada fell to Russia in the gold medal game, 5-4.
As a nation at the Olympic level, Canada earned a bronze medal in the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, losing to China 4-3 in the semifinals before defeating South Korea 5-3.



         

