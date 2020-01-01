General News

The Country Day School makes hefty donation

April 22, 2020

By Robert Belardi

The Country Day School donated 5,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Southlake Foundation recently.
Southlake has held this donation drive since March 23. As advertised on their website, the institution is accepting items such as protective gloves (all sizes) nitrile or vinyl, ear-loop masks ASTMF2100-11 L2 rating or greater, N95 masks NIOSH or CE, Gowns AAMI, L2 rating or greater and vented goggles CSA Z94.3-2015 or ANSI287.1-2015.
According to the Head of Facilities at The Country Day School, Brian Jimmerskog, the science department notified Jimmerskog and the head of the school, John Liggett, that PPE was in stock within the building.
As the only individual in the building at this present moment, Jimmerskog inspected the equipment to ensure it was safe to donate.
There were 5,000 gloves in storage. Without any second thought, he wished to donate the items to those in need.
He says the hospital can only accept this equipment if it is unopened, unused and unexpired. He said that upon delivery, the receiver at Southlake was very grateful for the donation during this time.
A very generous donation from The Country Day School indeed.
Jimmerskog believes all who are healthy must be thinking about a way to help in the community.
That may constitute senior citizens, front-line health care workers, home cleaning staff, grocery store employees and pharmacy workers.
He went on to add fighters of this disease and employees caring for ill-patients are in his thoughts.
There’s no telling when this will be over, but for Jimmerskog, he misses the faculty and the students dearly.
“It’s different with no one here. When your own staff aren’t even around, as well as no students or teachers – it’s extremely empty and quiet. I’m missing seeing the daily activity in the classrooms, in our back-green space and on the playing fields,” Jimmerskog said.
Thousands of students have started e-learning across the province of Ontario.



         

