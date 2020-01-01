King Road closed for culvert work

April 14, 2020 · 0 Comments
The Regional Municipality of York is implementing a temporary weekend road closure to replace a culvert on King Road, between Weston Road and Highway 400 in the Township of King.
To complete this work, King Road between Weston Road and Highway 400 is scheduled to be temporarily closed from Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. Local access will be maintained for properties within the closed section.
Motorists are encouraged to use adjacent Regional roads during this closure.

Please note work may be rescheduled due to weather conditions or delays related to COVID-19 and Public Health guidelines. York Region will provide advance notice whenever possible.
For more information about current and upcoming road construction projects please visit york.ca/roadconstruction
