Headline News

Food Bank accepting monetary donations

April 8, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

The King Township Food Bank is accepting financial donations at this time.
According to director Carol Ann Trabert, they are grateful for the spontaneous donations that have been coming in, but they are not encouraging food donations at this time. All the food that’s being packed has been in the depot long enough to not be contaminated in any way.
Donations through the button on their website are most welcome. They are also happy to receive cheques by mail.
“It’s impossible to really know what’s ahead,” Trabert said.
She said they may find themselves purchasing food at normal retail. As well, they may be restricted in how much they can purchase. Until those supply lines normalize to catch up with demand, quantities will likely be restricted.
Cash, not cans, seems to be the directive at this time.
The King Township Food Bank is a totally volunteer organization, which means 94% of donations go to the kitchen tables of over 200 people in King.
Currently, they are well stocked with food even after a record increase in numbers this month. Changes in the economy could even double demand in the coming weeks, but they will not be turning anyone away, thanks to the generous community that is King, and beyond.
For more, visit ktfb.ca
The federal government has pledged support for food banks and local food organizations across the country. These organizations are facing an increased demand for their services, and added pressure from shortages in donations and volunteers. Now more than ever, they need our support to continue offering the services Canadians rely on to feel safe and healthy.
Ottawa announced an investment of $100 million to improve access to food for Canadians facing social, economic, and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Government of Canada will provide funding to national, regional, and local organizations across Canada that are able to reach people and communities experiencing food insecurity.
This funding will be used to purchase food and other basic necessities. It will help these organizations find new, creative ways to reach people in need, so they can continue to carry out their important work while respecting physical distancing guidelines. They will be able to use the funding to buy or rent equipment and other materials to help address the unique needs of the communities they serve and the health-related challenges presented by COVID-19.
In 2019, there were 1.1 million visits to food banks and 5.6 million meals served on average each month. It is expected that visits to food banks will increase significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the funding, $30 million is earmarked for local-level organizations who serve people experiencing food insecurity.
Funding will be delivered through the Government of Canada’s Local Food Infrastructure Fund. The Fund, launched in the summer of 2019, aims to strengthen food systems and facilitate access to safe and nutritious food for at-risk populations. Currently, more than 360 projects are receiving funding to increase accessibility of healthy, local foods within their communities, including through urban gardens, community kitchens, food banks, and greenhouses.
Eligible activities for this new funding include the purchase of food, support for the transportation and distribution of food, hiring temporary help to fill volunteer shortages, and activities to implement biosecurity measures, such as the purchase of personal protective equipment, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among volunteers and clients.
The Local Food Infrastructure Fund is part of the Food Policy for Canada, the Government’s roadmap for a healthier and more sustainable food system in Canada. The Food Policy’s goal it to ensure that all people in Canada are able to access a sufficient amount of safe, nutritious, and culturally diverse food. It is focused on ensuring that our food system is resilient and innovative, sustains our environment, and supports our economy.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Keeping food supply chain open is vital, councillor says

Keeping the food supply chain strong, and supporting farmers is vital during these uncertain times. With closures and border restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus, protecting our food sources remains a priority. Councillor Avia Eek, a Holland Marsh farmer, is closely monitoring the situation.

Seneca steps up in fight against COVID-19 by donating equipment and supplies to hospitals

Seneca College students and employees answered the call to help local hospitals by donating more than nine hundred kilograms of essential supplies to help in ...

Local efforts boost Jamaican schools

Canadians love rallying around a good cause. And King residents top the list in charitable giving. When a Schomberg woman put a call out to help with a school project in Jamaica, the overwhelming local response warmed her heart.

Society cancels 170th Schomberg Fair

The members of the Schomberg Agricultural Society made the very difficult decision to cancel the annual spring fair. They decided to cancel what would have ...

King conference brings awareness to the importance of tree preservation

King kicked off the first of what is set to be a series of town hall meetings, with the inaugural theme “Is Every Tree Important.” A diverse panel of experts, each with their own professional and personal perspective on the topic, met at King City Secondary School to discuss the importance of conservation both in and out of King Township.

Rocco Macri made a difference at helm of Foodland

There’s something different in the aisles at Schomberg’s Foodland. The end of an era came as Rocco Macri, the likeable, community-minded franchise owner, decided to retire. Macri, who recently turned 68, decided to retire, after 45 years in the business, the last 11 in Schomberg. He’s loved every minute of his career, and it won’t be easy to say good-bye to a community he’s grown to love. He wanted to leave the store on a high note.

Progress being made in improving internet services

Efforts by YorkNET and leading internet providers are helping to improve underserviced areas of King Township. Securing broadband services to all of King has been a goal of local politicians and while it’s been a slow process at times, there has been “significant progress.”

King approves budget with 2.5% increase

King residents will see another 2.5% increase in their property taxes this year. King council passed its 2020 budget Monday night, setting the direction for this year, and through 2022. Councillor Bill Cober called the budget “responsive” and “responsible.”

King’s home prices drop while others rise

House prices in King Township experienced a bit of a dip in 2019, while the GTA market as a whole saw a modest increase. King was the only municipality studied to seer a decline in prices. A report released by Zoocasa compares how 2019 home values have increased relative to local household incomes in the GTA.

Mizzoni sizzles with his best album to date

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far. The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release. Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.

Commentary

Is it time to wipe the slate clean again?

“And God saw all that He had made, and behold, it was very good.” Yes it was. Fast-forward several thousand years and here is God, holding his massive Etch A Sketch depicting his beautiful creation. Holding it in front of him, he gives it a massive shake, clearing the image. He can now begin again.

Never ignore the talent of fellow humans

Never ignore talent, is an idea I’ve come to embrace over the years. In my job, I’ve met thousands of interesting souls, all of whom have some talent, skill or accomplishment. Some I can relate to, but many others are totally foreign. Those unique or complicated areas of expertise only serve to make me more curious and more intrigued.

Non-offensive movement hinders freedoms

am proud to be part of this great Canadian society we share. I also love enjoying the benefits of my home community of Caledon, and my adopted home of King. The unique, caring and dedicated residents often give me cause to pause, reflect and take comfort in my fellow human beings.

Are we nothing, or are we everything?

Humans have an amazing capacity for pretty much anything. Put a problem or puzzle in front of us, and we’re bound to solve it. We can create something out of nothing, but not on the grand scale of the universe. At least not yet!

Life happens when you’re making other plans!

Life, according to Confucius, is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated. Have you ever put the brakes on, stopped and said to yourself “this is my life?”

Paying close attention to life-giving water

Ben had a knack for stating the obvious. We take fresh, clean water for granted in the GTA, where we likely have the purest water around.

Miracles exist on even the tiniest levels

We all know that girls are made from sugar, spice and so many nice things. Boys, on the other hand, are made from snails and the odd bits of a puppy’s tail. But science knows we’re made of a tiny bit more.

The power of words is incredible

The written language has inspired, evoked emotion and fueled humankind’s evolution throughout the eons. Think about it. Ever since our forefathers learned to read and write, our society has been encouraged to be better, through the written word.

Just for today maybe the world will be better

Just for today I want everything to be right in the world. Just for today, I want the world to take a long, deep breath, in light of the recent tragedy and loss of lives on Flight 762. We should continue to pray for the families who lost loved ones in the “accident” that claimed 176 lives. It will take a long time for everyone to heal, if they can ever fully recover.

Let’s clean up our act, before the Messiah arrives

Just when did we begin to lose faith? It’s no secret that Christianity has been waning, slowly slipping year after year. In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the past decade.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open