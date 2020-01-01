King has first COVID-19 related death

April 6, 2020 · 0 Comments
A 74-year-old man is King’s first COVID-19 related fatality.
“On behalf of King Township council and staff, I would like to offer my most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the King Township resident who has passed away due to COVID-19,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “This is King Township’s first death related to COVID-19. The man, 74, contracted COVID-19 in the community and not through travel.
“This serves as a sad reminder that COVID-19 respects no borders and that we need to continue being vigilant to stop its spread.
“I encourage residents to continue to wash their hands regularly, practice physical distancing and only leave the house for essential food or medicine. We must all continue to do our part to keep our entire community of communities safe.”
