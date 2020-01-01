King extends closures until further notice

April 1, 2020 · 0 Comments
Due to the fact all levels of government are enacting stricter containment measures to slow the spread of COVID19, King Township is extending the closure of its facilities and cancellation of recreational programs until further notice.
This decision was made with guidance from York Region Public Health, the Province of Ontario and the Government of Canada in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to protect our citizens and staff.
All essential services will continue, including Fire and Emergency Services, water, wastewater, waste collection and road and sidewalk maintenance.
Some non-essential services may be impacted.
Please regularly visit King’s COVID-19 and COVID-19 Impacted Services website pages as information is updated frequently as the situation continues to unfold.
Citizens can still do business with King on our website at www.king.ca, by phone at 905-833-5321 or by email at serviceking@king.ca.
Visit york.ca/covid19 for more information or call Health Connection at 1-800-361-5653.You may also contact Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 for medical advice. Telehealth Ontario is a free confidential service you can call to receive health advice or information. A registered nurse will take your call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
