King continues taking action to keep people safe

March 25, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

King Township is working to ensure residents remain healthy and served during this current crisis.
King supports the Ontario government’s declaration of an emergency and the subsequent closure of all non-essential businesses.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our citizens, staff and businesses. Our council and staff are working closely with all levels of government to monitor the situation and take actions to protect our citizens, staff and businesses,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
The results include the closure of all municipal facilities, including libraries, arenas, cultural centres and the municipal office.
The Township is recommending citizens refrain from using playground equipment. This equipment cannot be properly sanitized and does not allow for adequate social distancing in line with federal and provincial recommendations.
King supports recommendations that include social distancing, working from home, avoiding non-essential trips in the community and cancelling gatherings.
And remember, connecting with nature has great health benefits for your mind and body.
“:We encourage residents and their families to get out and walk, bike or visit one of our trails.”
The Emergency Operations Centre has been set up at the municipal centre. Mayor Pellegrini said there’s no real need to declare an emergency at this point, since the EOC is ready as a moment’s notice to spring into action.
Certain staff, such as the roads crews, are out. The Township is supporting its employees by allowing them to work remotely.
King’s core services will continue. These include Fire and Emergency Services, water and wastewater, waste collection and roads.
“I know this is a stressful time. I want King Township’s citizens to know that we are doing everything we can to stop the spread of the virus while maintaining our core services. King Township is a community of communities and I know we will help each other get through this global pandemic.”
In order to help citizens through the COVID-19 pandemic, King is waiving monthly penalties on taxes through June 29. Mayor Pellegrini said the Township has always accommodated people who are experiencing hardship.
Citizens can still do business with King on our website at http://www.king.ca, by phone at 905-833-5321 or by email at serviceking@king.ca.
“We’re asking citizens to protect themselves and their loved ones from catching or spreading the virus.”
For more information about the Township’s COVID-19 response, please visit king.ca.



         

Community News

Local efforts boost Jamaican schools

Canadians love rallying around a good cause. And King residents top the list in charitable giving. When a Schomberg woman put a call out to help with a school project in Jamaica, the overwhelming local response warmed her heart.

Society cancels 170th Schomberg Fair

The members of the Schomberg Agricultural Society made the very difficult decision to cancel the annual spring fair. They decided to cancel what would have ...

King conference brings awareness to the importance of tree preservation

King kicked off the first of what is set to be a series of town hall meetings, with the inaugural theme “Is Every Tree Important.” A diverse panel of experts, each with their own professional and personal perspective on the topic, met at King City Secondary School to discuss the importance of conservation both in and out of King Township.

Rocco Macri made a difference at helm of Foodland

There’s something different in the aisles at Schomberg’s Foodland. The end of an era came as Rocco Macri, the likeable, community-minded franchise owner, decided to retire. Macri, who recently turned 68, decided to retire, after 45 years in the business, the last 11 in Schomberg. He’s loved every minute of his career, and it won’t be easy to say good-bye to a community he’s grown to love. He wanted to leave the store on a high note.

Progress being made in improving internet services

fforts by YorkNET and leading internet providers are helping to improve underserviced areas of King Township. Securing broadband services to all of King has been a goal of local politicians and while it’s been a slow process at times, there has been “significant progress.”

King approves budget with 2.5% increase

King residents will see another 2.5% increase in their property taxes this year. King council passed its 2020 budget Monday night, setting the direction for this year, and through 2022. Councillor Bill Cober called the budget “responsive” and “responsible.”

King’s home prices drop while others rise

House prices in King Township experienced a bit of a dip in 2019, while the GTA market as a whole saw a modest increase. King was the only municipality studied to seer a decline in prices. A report released by Zoocasa compares how 2019 home values have increased relative to local household incomes in the GTA.

Mizzoni sizzles with his best album to date

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far. The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release. Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.

Increase in water rates necessary for cost-recovery

Water rates are going up again in King in 2020, and some residents aren’t too happy about it. A staff presentation at council Dec. 2 revealed the rate hikes coming in the new year are the result of a multi-year phased increase by the Region of York. Municipalities are being encouraged to make their water and wastewater services pay for themselves. Mandates from the Province have added to the burden, which is being passed on to homeowners.

King artist Panopoulos reinvents historic monoliths

A King artist’s imagination is sparked by the “mystery of history.” John Panopoulos takes his direction from the past, those faint whispers that reverberate around some of humankind’s most amazing, and often mysterious, monoliths.

Commentary

Non-offensive movement hinders freedoms

am proud to be part of this great Canadian society we share. I also love enjoying the benefits of my home community of Caledon, and my adopted home of King. The unique, caring and dedicated residents often give me cause to pause, reflect and take comfort in my fellow human beings.

Are we nothing, or are we everything?

Humans have an amazing capacity for pretty much anything. Put a problem or puzzle in front of us, and we’re bound to solve it. We can create something out of nothing, but not on the grand scale of the universe. At least not yet!

Life happens when you’re making other plans!

Life, according to Confucius, is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated. Have you ever put the brakes on, stopped and said to yourself “this is my life?”

Paying close attention to life-giving water

Ben had a knack for stating the obvious. We take fresh, clean water for granted in the GTA, where we likely have the purest water around.

Miracles exist on even the tiniest levels

We all know that girls are made from sugar, spice and so many nice things. Boys, on the other hand, are made from snails and the odd bits of a puppy’s tail. But science knows we’re made of a tiny bit more.

The power of words is incredible

The written language has inspired, evoked emotion and fueled humankind’s evolution throughout the eons. Think about it. Ever since our forefathers learned to read and write, our society has been encouraged to be better, through the written word.

Just for today maybe the world will be better

Just for today I want everything to be right in the world. Just for today, I want the world to take a long, deep breath, in light of the recent tragedy and loss of lives on Flight 762. We should continue to pray for the families who lost loved ones in the “accident” that claimed 176 lives. It will take a long time for everyone to heal, if they can ever fully recover.

Let’s clean up our act, before the Messiah arrives

Just when did we begin to lose faith? It’s no secret that Christianity has been waning, slowly slipping year after year. In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the past decade.

Making plans and taking steps to self-improvement

We humans tend to make a lot of noise, whether standing or sitting. I wonder how the world would sound if you eliminated all of the chatter, voices, and human utterances. Eerie, or soothing? Fireworks accompanied most new year’s celebrations and they date back thousands of years as ancient Asian cultures used firecrackers, fireworks and guns – loud noises of any kind – to frighten away dark spirits.

Why do we do what we do on a daily basis?

Why? Now there’s the question for all of human existence. But really, this is a question most of us should ask ourselves on a daily basis.

Letters to the Editor

