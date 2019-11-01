King continues taking action to keep people safe

March 25, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
King Township is working to ensure residents remain healthy and served during this current crisis.
King supports the Ontario government’s declaration of an emergency and the subsequent closure of all non-essential businesses.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our citizens, staff and businesses. Our council and staff are working closely with all levels of government to monitor the situation and take actions to protect our citizens, staff and businesses,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
The results include the closure of all municipal facilities, including libraries, arenas, cultural centres and the municipal office.
The Township is recommending citizens refrain from using playground equipment. This equipment cannot be properly sanitized and does not allow for adequate social distancing in line with federal and provincial recommendations.
King supports recommendations that include social distancing, working from home, avoiding non-essential trips in the community and cancelling gatherings.
And remember, connecting with nature has great health benefits for your mind and body.
“:We encourage residents and their families to get out and walk, bike or visit one of our trails.”
The Emergency Operations Centre has been set up at the municipal centre. Mayor Pellegrini said there’s no real need to declare an emergency at this point, since the EOC is ready as a moment’s notice to spring into action.
Certain staff, such as the roads crews, are out. The Township is supporting its employees by allowing them to work remotely.
King’s core services will continue. These include Fire and Emergency Services, water and wastewater, waste collection and roads.
“I know this is a stressful time. I want King Township’s citizens to know that we are doing everything we can to stop the spread of the virus while maintaining our core services. King Township is a community of communities and I know we will help each other get through this global pandemic.”
In order to help citizens through the COVID-19 pandemic, King is waiving monthly penalties on taxes through June 29. Mayor Pellegrini said the Township has always accommodated people who are experiencing hardship.
Citizens can still do business with King on our website at http://www.king.ca, by phone at 905-833-5321 or by email at serviceking@king.ca.
“We’re asking citizens to protect themselves and their loved ones from catching or spreading the virus.”
For more information about the Township’s COVID-19 response, please visit king.ca.
You must be logged in to post a comment.