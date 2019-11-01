CDS students arrive home

March 25, 2020 · 0 Comments
The group of Country Day School students arrived home from Peru on the Air Canada flight safe and well. This group of 19 students and two teachers were in Peru as part of a service trip during spring break and were unable to return as scheduled because of COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed on very short notice by the government of Peru.
Organizers are grateful to all levels of government and especially consular officials in Peru, along with the government of Peru for their efforts in arranging flights to bring Canadians home.
