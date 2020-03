Toll-free line to support Ontario businesses

Canadians love rallying around a good cause. And King residents top the list in charitable giving. When a Schomberg woman put a call out to help with a school project in Jamaica, the overwhelming local response warmed her heart.

The members of the Schomberg Agricultural Society made the very difficult decision to cancel the annual spring fair. They decided to cancel what would have ...

King kicked off the first of what is set to be a series of town hall meetings, with the inaugural theme “Is Every Tree Important.” A diverse panel of experts, each with their own professional and personal perspective on the topic, met at King City Secondary School to discuss the importance of conservation both in and out of King Township.

There’s something different in the aisles at Schomberg’s Foodland. The end of an era came as Rocco Macri, the likeable, community-minded franchise owner, decided to retire. Macri, who recently turned 68, decided to retire, after 45 years in the business, the last 11 in Schomberg. He’s loved every minute of his career, and it won’t be easy to say good-bye to a community he’s grown to love. He wanted to leave the store on a high note.

fforts by YorkNET and leading internet providers are helping to improve underserviced areas of King Township. Securing broadband services to all of King has been a goal of local politicians and while it’s been a slow process at times, there has been “significant progress.”

King residents will see another 2.5% increase in their property taxes this year. King council passed its 2020 budget Monday night, setting the direction for this year, and through 2022. Councillor Bill Cober called the budget “responsive” and “responsible.”

House prices in King Township experienced a bit of a dip in 2019, while the GTA market as a whole saw a modest increase. King was the only municipality studied to seer a decline in prices. A report released by Zoocasa compares how 2019 home values have increased relative to local household incomes in the GTA.

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far. The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release. Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.

Water rates are going up again in King in 2020, and some residents aren’t too happy about it. A staff presentation at council Dec. 2 revealed the rate hikes coming in the new year are the result of a multi-year phased increase by the Region of York. Municipalities are being encouraged to make their water and wastewater services pay for themselves. Mandates from the Province have added to the burden, which is being passed on to homeowners.

A King artist’s imagination is sparked by the “mystery of history.” John Panopoulos takes his direction from the past, those faint whispers that reverberate around some of humankind’s most amazing, and often mysterious, monoliths.