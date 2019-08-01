Headline News

Councillor wants to combat illegal grow-ops

March 11, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

The proliferation of illegal marijuana grow-ops in King has councillors concerned.
The situation is especially bad in the Holland Marsh area, and Ward 6 Councillor Avia Eek wants something done about it.
She noted that they’re not only illegal, operating without the required permits, but they’re impacting neighbours and other agricultural operations. The odor in particular is actually affecting other farmers in the Marsh, a key growing area known as the “salad bowl” of Ontario.
She would like the two-year-old bylaw updated and wants more emphasis on stopping the illegal cannabis operations.
Staff member Gaspare Ritacca noted the existing bylaw does not allow grow ops in the Marsh.
King, according to Mayor Steve Pellegrini, was one of the first municipalities to pass a bylaw, restricting such operations. This is a federal initiative, he pointed out, that has been “shoved” down municipalities’ throats.
King does have strict bylaws and the matter has become more than an annoyance. The federal decision to make cannabis legal has left a mess for municipalities to clean up. He suggested that King reaches out to, and lobby, its MPs.
Councillors and staff welcomed the idea of a holding a workshop or public open house regarding the issue.



         

Community News

Rocco Macri made a difference at helm of Foodland

There’s something different in the aisles at Schomberg’s Foodland. The end of an era came as Rocco Macri, the likeable, community-minded franchise owner, decided to retire. Macri, who recently turned 68, decided to retire, after 45 years in the business, the last 11 in Schomberg. He’s loved every minute of his career, and it won’t be easy to say good-bye to a community he’s grown to love. He wanted to leave the store on a high note.

Progress being made in improving internet services

fforts by YorkNET and leading internet providers are helping to improve underserviced areas of King Township. Securing broadband services to all of King has been a goal of local politicians and while it’s been a slow process at times, there has been “significant progress.”

King’s wood turtle among most threatened

A long-time King resident is in danger of being wiped out. The wood turtle has been identified as one of the most threatened species in the country. Amphibians and reptiles are facing more threats than other at-risk species, according to a recent study by WWF-Canada.

King approves budget with 2.5% increase

King residents will see another 2.5% increase in their property taxes this year. King council passed its 2020 budget Monday night, setting the direction for this year, and through 2022. Councillor Bill Cober called the budget “responsive” and “responsible.”

King’s home prices drop while others rise

House prices in King Township experienced a bit of a dip in 2019, while the GTA market as a whole saw a modest increase. King was the only municipality studied to seer a decline in prices. A report released by Zoocasa compares how 2019 home values have increased relative to local household incomes in the GTA.

Mizzoni sizzles with his best album to date

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far. The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release. Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.

Increase in water rates necessary for cost-recovery

Water rates are going up again in King in 2020, and some residents aren’t too happy about it. A staff presentation at council Dec. 2 revealed the rate hikes coming in the new year are the result of a multi-year phased increase by the Region of York. Municipalities are being encouraged to make their water and wastewater services pay for themselves. Mandates from the Province have added to the burden, which is being passed on to homeowners.

King artist Panopoulos reinvents historic monoliths

A King artist’s imagination is sparked by the “mystery of history.” John Panopoulos takes his direction from the past, those faint whispers that reverberate around some of humankind’s most amazing, and often mysterious, monoliths.

KFES praises its ‘family’ at annual recognition night

King Township officials are often asked how they maintain one of the strongest and best trained volunteer forces in the province. Looking around the room at Nobleton Lakes last week, the scene of the annual firefighters recognition night, the answer is obvious – full support from family, friends, politicians and the community.

Antique bookstore in Schomberg welcomes bibliophiles

There’s something about browsing in an old bookstore that can’t be matched today. The smell and feel of old bindings and parchment speak volumes about humanity. For John Steinbeck, and Schomberg’s George Burt, there will never be enough books!

Commentary

Non-offensive movement hinders freedoms

am proud to be part of this great Canadian society we share. I also love enjoying the benefits of my home community of Caledon, and my adopted home of King. The unique, caring and dedicated residents often give me cause to pause, reflect and take comfort in my fellow human beings.

Are we nothing, or are we everything?

Humans have an amazing capacity for pretty much anything. Put a problem or puzzle in front of us, and we’re bound to solve it. We can create something out of nothing, but not on the grand scale of the universe. At least not yet!

Life happens when you’re making other plans!

Life, according to Confucius, is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated. Have you ever put the brakes on, stopped and said to yourself “this is my life?”

Paying close attention to life-giving water

Ben had a knack for stating the obvious. We take fresh, clean water for granted in the GTA, where we likely have the purest water around.

Miracles exist on even the tiniest levels

We all know that girls are made from sugar, spice and so many nice things. Boys, on the other hand, are made from snails and the odd bits of a puppy’s tail. But science knows we’re made of a tiny bit more.

The power of words is incredible

The written language has inspired, evoked emotion and fueled humankind’s evolution throughout the eons. Think about it. Ever since our forefathers learned to read and write, our society has been encouraged to be better, through the written word.

Just for today maybe the world will be better

Just for today I want everything to be right in the world. Just for today, I want the world to take a long, deep breath, in light of the recent tragedy and loss of lives on Flight 762. We should continue to pray for the families who lost loved ones in the “accident” that claimed 176 lives. It will take a long time for everyone to heal, if they can ever fully recover.

Let’s clean up our act, before the Messiah arrives

Just when did we begin to lose faith? It’s no secret that Christianity has been waning, slowly slipping year after year. In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the past decade.

Making plans and taking steps to self-improvement

We humans tend to make a lot of noise, whether standing or sitting. I wonder how the world would sound if you eliminated all of the chatter, voices, and human utterances. Eerie, or soothing? Fireworks accompanied most new year’s celebrations and they date back thousands of years as ancient Asian cultures used firecrackers, fireworks and guns – loud noises of any kind – to frighten away dark spirits.

Why do we do what we do on a daily basis?

Why? Now there’s the question for all of human existence. But really, this is a question most of us should ask ourselves on a daily basis.

Letters to the Editor

