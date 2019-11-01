Headline News

Efficiencies achieved through ServiceKing

February 26, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

King Township is running smoothly, thanks in no small part to ServiceKing.
The ServiceKing program continues to provide “superior” customer service and “excellent” delivery of municipal services.
Most businesses understand the inherent value and importance of customer service and that has been a key aspect of King’s internal operations.
ServiceKing raises the by “by respecting our stakeholders and providing compassionate, courteous, timely customer service and relevant solutions to meet their needs,” staff noted in a recent report to council.
ServiceKing aims to provide councillors with regular updates, trends and ward-specific issues starting this summer. Councillors will also receive a year-end report that summarizes main focus areas.
Enhanced customer service is a continuous effort that requires commitment from all staff and ServiceKing will continue to improve and enhance the service and training for all Township staff.
ServiceKing was established in the new municipal centre to enhance citizen access to services, through a “one window” approach.
In the past, front-line public service was done through various departments, with the primary locations being the former municipal building and Laceby Arena in Nobleton. The old Township offices were limited by design and space.
ServiceKing allocated resources throughout the Township and achieved results through extensive staff training and the use of management software.
In the new building, residents and businesses have improved access to general information, and complete routine requests for most Township services. Residents can also submit payments for property taxes, water bills and register for recreation programs all at one convenient spot.
The goal of ServiceKing is to enhance customer service access; create a customer service “culture” that responds to residents’ needs; access information readily and create technology solutions to monitor, track and analyze interactions.
Through ServiceKing, residents can not acquire licences and permits ,but purchase green and blue bins and rain barrels. Homeowners can pick up a vast array of information and brochures and also schedule appointments for water service, FOI requests and marriage licences. Taxpayers can also report bylaw concerns, pot holes, road conditions, etc.
The software used by the Township brings together data to track, categorize and even resolve all inquiries. Combining internal services continues to grow each month and it all leads to an improved citizen experience and staff efficiency.
This data can then be used to identify trends or issues. Staff benefit from improving service standards.
The public has been responding in growing numbers.
Staff noted that between February and December 2019, a total of 6,319 cases has been recorded. This translates to some 114 phone calls per day.
While it’s still early to determine strong trends, some issues are emerging.
The top five requests include utility location services; bylaw complaints and parking issues; road concerns and snow removal; zoning questions and concerns regarding unassumed subdivisions.
The technology used also has the capability to retain solutions for most common issues and requests. To date, ServiceKing has 138 published knowledge-based articles.



         

