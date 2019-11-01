Progress being made in improving internet services

fforts by YorkNET and leading internet providers are helping to improve underserviced areas of King Township. Securing broadband services to all of King has been a goal of local politicians and while it’s been a slow process at times, there has been “significant progress.”

A long-time King resident is in danger of being wiped out. The wood turtle has been identified as one of the most threatened species in the country. Amphibians and reptiles are facing more threats than other at-risk species, according to a recent study by WWF-Canada.

Safety measures are coming to a dozen school zones across York this spring. York Regional council approved the launch of a two-year automated speed enforcement pilot, which will include using a camera and speed measurement device to enforce speed limits in 12 community safety zones as early as May.

King residents will see another 2.5% increase in their property taxes this year. King council passed its 2020 budget Monday night, setting the direction for this year, and through 2022. Councillor Bill Cober called the budget “responsive” and “responsible.”

House prices in King Township experienced a bit of a dip in 2019, while the GTA market as a whole saw a modest increase. King was the only municipality studied to seer a decline in prices. A report released by Zoocasa compares how 2019 home values have increased relative to local household incomes in the GTA.

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far. The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release. Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.

A move by King Township and York Regional Police may just provide some deterrent to bad driving habits. Mayor Steve Pellegrini urged YRP to place a couple of decommissioned police vehicles at strategic locations around the municipality in a pilot project.

Water rates are going up again in King in 2020, and some residents aren’t too happy about it. A staff presentation at council Dec. 2 revealed the rate hikes coming in the new year are the result of a multi-year phased increase by the Region of York. Municipalities are being encouraged to make their water and wastewater services pay for themselves. Mandates from the Province have added to the burden, which is being passed on to homeowners.

ing Township has approved its ambitious corporate energy management and conservation plan, complying with provincial regulations. But the move to set the corporate target at 35% reduction through 2030 was seen by the public as a step backwards, and a retreat from council’s previously set goal of 45%.

A King artist’s imagination is sparked by the “mystery of history.” John Panopoulos takes his direction from the past, those faint whispers that reverberate around some of humankind’s most amazing, and often mysterious, monoliths.