King gets $608K from province

February 19, 2020   ·   0 Comments

Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan, announced that the Government of Ontario will provide the Township of King with $608,548 through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) to address local infrastructure needs, such as building and repairing roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure.
“Today’s announcement is great news for King families as we invest more to improve our roads, our broadband capability and our water quality,” said Lecce. “Our government is working collaboratively with Mayor Pellegrini and Council to build and invest in local infrastructure priorities so our community is safe, modern and our services remain high quality.”
This funding is part of Ontario’s approximately $200 million commitment to 424 communities addressing their core infrastructure projects and asset management planning needs in 2020.
“This investment provides the predictable and stable infrastructure funding small, rural and northern municipalities have asked for,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “With this OCIF funding we are working directly with our municipal partners to deliver community infrastructure.”
“On behalf of King Township council and its residents, I’d like to thank Minister Lecce and the provincial government for the 2020 payment of $608,548 as part of the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund,” said King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “King will use the funds to reline and rehabilitate bridges and culverts. It’s heartening to see the province recognize that smaller, rural communities like King face pressures to plan and manage infrastructure rehabilitation. Funding from other levels of government helps us to keep the impacts on taxpayers as low as possible.”
In recognizing that municipalities have different infrastructure needs, the province is using a straightforward and transparent formula that takes various social and economic factors into account when determining funding allocations across the province.
The Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund provides stable and predictable funding for communities with populations under 100,000, along with all rural and northern communities.
Approximately $200 million in formula-based funding was allocated to small, rural and northern communities for 2019. Municipalities may accumulate their formula funding for up to five years to address larger infrastructure projects.
Ontario also provides funding to communities through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), a $30-billion, 10-year infrastructure program cost-shared between federal, provincial and municipal governments. Ontario’s share per project will be up to 33.33 per cent, or $10.2 billion spread across four streams: Rural and Northern, Public Transit, Green, and Community, Culture and Recreation.



         

Community News

Progress being made in improving internet services

fforts by YorkNET and leading internet providers are helping to improve underserviced areas of King Township. Securing broadband services to all of King has been a goal of local politicians and while it’s been a slow process at times, there has been “significant progress.”

King’s wood turtle among most threatened

A long-time King resident is in danger of being wiped out. The wood turtle has been identified as one of the most threatened species in the country. Amphibians and reptiles are facing more threats than other at-risk species, according to a recent study by WWF-Canada.

York Region to pilot automated speed enforcement in 12 school areas

Safety measures are coming to a dozen school zones across York this spring. York Regional council approved the launch of a two-year automated speed enforcement pilot, which will include using a camera and speed measurement device to enforce speed limits in 12 community safety zones as early as May.

King approves budget with 2.5% increase

King residents will see another 2.5% increase in their property taxes this year. King council passed its 2020 budget Monday night, setting the direction for this year, and through 2022. Councillor Bill Cober called the budget “responsive” and “responsible.”

King’s home prices drop while others rise

House prices in King Township experienced a bit of a dip in 2019, while the GTA market as a whole saw a modest increase. King was the only municipality studied to seer a decline in prices. A report released by Zoocasa compares how 2019 home values have increased relative to local household incomes in the GTA.

Mizzoni sizzles with his best album to date

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far. The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release. Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.

King, YRP combat infractions in pilot project

A move by King Township and York Regional Police may just provide some deterrent to bad driving habits. Mayor Steve Pellegrini urged YRP to place a couple of decommissioned police vehicles at strategic locations around the municipality in a pilot project.

Increase in water rates necessary for cost-recovery

Water rates are going up again in King in 2020, and some residents aren’t too happy about it. A staff presentation at council Dec. 2 revealed the rate hikes coming in the new year are the result of a multi-year phased increase by the Region of York. Municipalities are being encouraged to make their water and wastewater services pay for themselves. Mandates from the Province have added to the burden, which is being passed on to homeowners.

King adopts corporate energy plan

ing Township has approved its ambitious corporate energy management and conservation plan, complying with provincial regulations. But the move to set the corporate target at 35% reduction through 2030 was seen by the public as a step backwards, and a retreat from council’s previously set goal of 45%.

King artist Panopoulos reinvents historic monoliths

A King artist’s imagination is sparked by the “mystery of history.” John Panopoulos takes his direction from the past, those faint whispers that reverberate around some of humankind’s most amazing, and often mysterious, monoliths.

Commentary

Paying close attention to life-giving water

Ben had a knack for stating the obvious. We take fresh, clean water for granted in the GTA, where we likely have the purest water around.

Miracles exist on even the tiniest levels

We all know that girls are made from sugar, spice and so many nice things. Boys, on the other hand, are made from snails and the odd bits of a puppy’s tail. But science knows we’re made of a tiny bit more.

The power of words is incredible

The written language has inspired, evoked emotion and fueled humankind’s evolution throughout the eons. Think about it. Ever since our forefathers learned to read and write, our society has been encouraged to be better, through the written word.

Just for today maybe the world will be better

Just for today I want everything to be right in the world. Just for today, I want the world to take a long, deep breath, in light of the recent tragedy and loss of lives on Flight 762. We should continue to pray for the families who lost loved ones in the “accident” that claimed 176 lives. It will take a long time for everyone to heal, if they can ever fully recover.

Let’s clean up our act, before the Messiah arrives

Just when did we begin to lose faith? It’s no secret that Christianity has been waning, slowly slipping year after year. In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the past decade.

Making plans and taking steps to self-improvement

We humans tend to make a lot of noise, whether standing or sitting. I wonder how the world would sound if you eliminated all of the chatter, voices, and human utterances. Eerie, or soothing? Fireworks accompanied most new year’s celebrations and they date back thousands of years as ancient Asian cultures used firecrackers, fireworks and guns – loud noises of any kind – to frighten away dark spirits.

Why do we do what we do on a daily basis?

Why? Now there’s the question for all of human existence. But really, this is a question most of us should ask ourselves on a daily basis.

Canadians not taking much-needed vacation time

Canadians are a proud bunch. We’re decent folks and yet we just don’t understand how important it is to take time off.

Consumers share the blame for climate change

Human beings are experts at turning a blind eye to really important issues. We’re quite proficient at ignoring facts, twisting truths, spinning and even altering our own perception. Climate change is nothing new and yet we’re still not frantically ringing the alarm bells. Or is that we’re just not listening?

Goodwill towards children is imperative

As we enter the holiday season, we should talk the talk when it comes to extending goodwill toward others, especially children. Most of us would agree there’s nothing on this planet as beautiful as the wide-eyed wonderment of kids on Christmas. Priceless.

Letters to the Editor

