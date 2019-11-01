King gets $608K from province

February 19, 2020 · 0 Comments
Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan, announced that the Government of Ontario will provide the Township of King with $608,548 through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) to address local infrastructure needs, such as building and repairing roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure.
“Today’s announcement is great news for King families as we invest more to improve our roads, our broadband capability and our water quality,” said Lecce. “Our government is working collaboratively with Mayor Pellegrini and Council to build and invest in local infrastructure priorities so our community is safe, modern and our services remain high quality.”
This funding is part of Ontario’s approximately $200 million commitment to 424 communities addressing their core infrastructure projects and asset management planning needs in 2020.
“This investment provides the predictable and stable infrastructure funding small, rural and northern municipalities have asked for,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “With this OCIF funding we are working directly with our municipal partners to deliver community infrastructure.”
“On behalf of King Township council and its residents, I’d like to thank Minister Lecce and the provincial government for the 2020 payment of $608,548 as part of the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund,” said King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “King will use the funds to reline and rehabilitate bridges and culverts. It’s heartening to see the province recognize that smaller, rural communities like King face pressures to plan and manage infrastructure rehabilitation. Funding from other levels of government helps us to keep the impacts on taxpayers as low as possible.”
In recognizing that municipalities have different infrastructure needs, the province is using a straightforward and transparent formula that takes various social and economic factors into account when determining funding allocations across the province.
The Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund provides stable and predictable funding for communities with populations under 100,000, along with all rural and northern communities.
Approximately $200 million in formula-based funding was allocated to small, rural and northern communities for 2019. Municipalities may accumulate their formula funding for up to five years to address larger infrastructure projects.
Ontario also provides funding to communities through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), a $30-billion, 10-year infrastructure program cost-shared between federal, provincial and municipal governments. Ontario’s share per project will be up to 33.33 per cent, or $10.2 billion spread across four streams: Rural and Northern, Public Transit, Green, and Community, Culture and Recreation.
