General News

King’s wood turtle among most threatened

February 12, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

A long-time King resident is in danger of being wiped out.
The wood turtle has been identified as one of the most threatened species in the country.
Amphibians and reptiles are facing more threats than other at-risk species, according to a recent study by WWF-Canada.
The study, published in the scientific journal FACETS, noted they’re threatened more than any other species across the country.
Jessica Currie, who led the study, found that Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife (COSEWIC) assessed at-risk species across the country face five threats on average, while amphibians and reptiles face seven threats on average. Of the 180 species analyzed in the report, wood turtles were among the most threatened species. Found in Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, this turtle faces nine out of 11 threats, leading to an overall decline in population.
They are found here in King.
In fact, citizen’s group Kingscross Ratepayers Association pointed to the turtle’s sensitivity during opposition to a local severance in late 2015.
A more thorough examination of an abutting woodland is needed, he said, to determine the impacts on the local forest cover and habitats. The MNR has indicated there is a species of risk in the area – the wood turtle. It has been considered endangered prior to 2008. This mid-sized turtle reaches roughly 20-24 centimeters long and is known for orange or brick-red colours on its legs. Wooded areas are essential habit for this turtle and it’s threatened by predators and habitat loss.
Mary Muter, KRA co-chair, said there are several Species At Risk turtles in King Township including wood, Blanding’s and a species of concern – snapping turtles. These turtles could be found in the many woodlands, wetlands and streams throughout King Township.
Ranging from residential and commercial development, energy production and mining, and human intrusion to invasive species, pollution and climate change, there are a total of 11 threat categories as defined by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
“From logging to housing to industrial and agricultural development, the impact of humans continues to be felt by nature,” added Currie.
“There’s still time to reverse the decline of wildlife, but we must be deliberate. As species are threatened by numerous compounding pressures, conservation action must address multiple threats at once.”
Biological Resource Use (BRU) was the most referenced threat, appearing in 76 per cent of the 180 reports analyzed. BRU refers to the direct harvest of plant or animal species, including deliberate take through logging, hunting or fishing, or unintentional harvest, such as accidental bycatch. Canadians have already shown overwhelming support to address the threat of unsustainable fishing in Canada, and now’s the time to put that commitment into action.
According to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), there are turtles in Happy Valley Forest and across King. Conservation biologist Jenna Siu has observed them on NCC properties and in the area. They are mostly snapping (species of concern provincially and federally) and midland painted turtles (species of concern federally) in the area. Historically, Blanding’s turtles have been found in the area, but not recently. Roads and habitat fragmentation continue to threaten Ontario’s turtles in all areas, including King.
Sadly, the wood turtle is officially designated as being “endangered” in Ontario, according to Kelly Wallace, of Think Turtle Conservation Initiative.
“Declines to the wood turtle and the other eight species native to Ontario populations have been in large part due to habitat loss and degradation, fragmentation, predation, road mortality, illegal activities (collection of eggs and turtles). Other factors include: climate change, pollution, watercraft strikes, fishing by-catch, trapping/hunting, etc.
“The wood turtle is semi-aquatic spending more time on land then in water. As wooded areas are essential habitat logging through the decades has negatively impacted the wood turtle populations in Ontario.”
Being designated as an endangered species their precise locations are protected, she said. Poaching is a problem as well so safeguarding their locate is important, she pointed out.
This turtle’s slow growth, late maturity and low reproductive success rate increases its vulnerability to the threats mentioned and more.
The provincial government’s proposed “Forest Sector Strategy” to double the amount of logging in Ontario has upped the concerns.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King’s wood turtle among most threatened

A long-time King resident is in danger of being wiped out. The wood turtle has been identified as one of the most threatened species in the country. Amphibians and reptiles are facing more threats than other at-risk species, according to a recent study by WWF-Canada.

York Region to pilot automated speed enforcement in 12 school areas

Safety measures are coming to a dozen school zones across York this spring. York Regional council approved the launch of a two-year automated speed enforcement pilot, which will include using a camera and speed measurement device to enforce speed limits in 12 community safety zones as early as May.

King approves budget with 2.5% increase

King residents will see another 2.5% increase in their property taxes this year. King council passed its 2020 budget Monday night, setting the direction for this year, and through 2022. Councillor Bill Cober called the budget “responsive” and “responsible.”

King’s home prices drop while others rise

House prices in King Township experienced a bit of a dip in 2019, while the GTA market as a whole saw a modest increase. King was the only municipality studied to seer a decline in prices. A report released by Zoocasa compares how 2019 home values have increased relative to local household incomes in the GTA.

Mizzoni sizzles with his best album to date

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far. The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release. Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.

King, YRP combat infractions in pilot project

A move by King Township and York Regional Police may just provide some deterrent to bad driving habits. Mayor Steve Pellegrini urged YRP to place a couple of decommissioned police vehicles at strategic locations around the municipality in a pilot project.

Increase in water rates necessary for cost-recovery

Water rates are going up again in King in 2020, and some residents aren’t too happy about it. A staff presentation at council Dec. 2 revealed the rate hikes coming in the new year are the result of a multi-year phased increase by the Region of York. Municipalities are being encouraged to make their water and wastewater services pay for themselves. Mandates from the Province have added to the burden, which is being passed on to homeowners.

King adopts corporate energy plan

ing Township has approved its ambitious corporate energy management and conservation plan, complying with provincial regulations. But the move to set the corporate target at 35% reduction through 2030 was seen by the public as a step backwards, and a retreat from council’s previously set goal of 45%.

Local jazz artist marks first anniversary on Jazz FM91

A King jazz artist has been dishing out jazz like home-made New Orleans delicacies for just over a year. And he can’t be more pleased. Ron Littlejohn of Snowball is the voice behind “The Gumbo Kitchen” on Jazz FM 91.

King artist Panopoulos reinvents historic monoliths

A King artist’s imagination is sparked by the “mystery of history.” John Panopoulos takes his direction from the past, those faint whispers that reverberate around some of humankind’s most amazing, and often mysterious, monoliths.

Commentary

Miracles exist on even the tiniest levels

We all know that girls are made from sugar, spice and so many nice things. Boys, on the other hand, are made from snails and the odd bits of a puppy’s tail. But science knows we’re made of a tiny bit more.

The power of words is incredible

The written language has inspired, evoked emotion and fueled humankind’s evolution throughout the eons. Think about it. Ever since our forefathers learned to read and write, our society has been encouraged to be better, through the written word.

Just for today maybe the world will be better

Just for today I want everything to be right in the world. Just for today, I want the world to take a long, deep breath, in light of the recent tragedy and loss of lives on Flight 762. We should continue to pray for the families who lost loved ones in the “accident” that claimed 176 lives. It will take a long time for everyone to heal, if they can ever fully recover.

Let’s clean up our act, before the Messiah arrives

Just when did we begin to lose faith? It’s no secret that Christianity has been waning, slowly slipping year after year. In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the past decade.

Making plans and taking steps to self-improvement

We humans tend to make a lot of noise, whether standing or sitting. I wonder how the world would sound if you eliminated all of the chatter, voices, and human utterances. Eerie, or soothing? Fireworks accompanied most new year’s celebrations and they date back thousands of years as ancient Asian cultures used firecrackers, fireworks and guns – loud noises of any kind – to frighten away dark spirits.

Why do we do what we do on a daily basis?

Why? Now there’s the question for all of human existence. But really, this is a question most of us should ask ourselves on a daily basis.

Canadians not taking much-needed vacation time

Canadians are a proud bunch. We’re decent folks and yet we just don’t understand how important it is to take time off.

Consumers share the blame for climate change

Human beings are experts at turning a blind eye to really important issues. We’re quite proficient at ignoring facts, twisting truths, spinning and even altering our own perception. Climate change is nothing new and yet we’re still not frantically ringing the alarm bells. Or is that we’re just not listening?

Goodwill towards children is imperative

As we enter the holiday season, we should talk the talk when it comes to extending goodwill toward others, especially children. Most of us would agree there’s nothing on this planet as beautiful as the wide-eyed wonderment of kids on Christmas. Priceless.

Food accessibility should be everyone’s right

Despite our vast array of accomplishments and our position at the top of the food chain, our world is still burdened by hunger. Haile Selassie once said that we all seek a world in which we are free and free from the burdens of hunger, disease, poverty and ignorance.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open