Miracles exist on even the tiniest levels

February 12, 2020

MARK PAVILONS

We all know that girls are made from sugar, spice and so many nice things. Boys, on the other hand, are made from snails and the odd bits of a puppy’s tail.
But science knows we’re made of a tiny bit more.
On the atomic level, all matter on our humble planet consists of atoms and particles – microscopic thingies that are whizzing around one another, much like the planetary bodies in our galaxy. Particles, or molecules, from a drop of water to our massive sun, are constantly in motion. It seems the creator designed everything we know, and most things we have yet to discover, to be moving, slowly or incredibly fast.
We carve a heart in an old oak tree in the park. It seems solid, heavy and immovable. Yet within this massive old living thing, molecules zip this way and that. Even after the tree is cut down and turned into a kitchen table, molecules continue to move to and fro.
It’s all quite unbelievable and miraculous.
Quantum physics, quantum mechanics and other complex studies in math and molecular biology are not easily understood by average citizens. Whenever I come across someone who works in such specific fields, I always pick their brains and ask them to explain their work in simple terms. I’m always fascinated by what I learn and what scientists are constantly discovering.
Many of these are so interesting, that I’m convinced that much of our existence is not merely by chance or by accident. It’s too intricate, too precisely configured to be random. It’s much too perfect to be the result of a cosmic explosion or so much space dust.
I’m curious to find out how everything works. You don’t have to be a mechanical or engineering expert to wonder about things or discover just how and why things work the way they do. But few among us, especially those who bet on the Super Bowl or joined the throngs who watched a rodent predict spring, likely give miracles much thought.
The more scientists uncover, the more questions appear. A lot of what is in the works is either theory or conjecture. We still have yet to prove Einstein’s theory of relativity and yet we hold firm that this is a rule of physics.
Tell that to visiting aliens, who had to achieve beyond light speed to get here!
I came across some “rules” of life that caused me to ponder existence:
1) There’s something instead of nothing.
2) From the beginning, things started evolving.
3) Life arose.
4) Life evolved.
5) Some living things evolved complex instinctual behavior.
6) Instinctual behavior blossomed into consciousness, along with the ability to be inspired, have a sense of aesthetics, to grow spiritually, to override the dictates of our genes, and consciously to develop other traits harmonious with the rest of the evolving Earth.
Wow.
If you look at the human body, the wonders continue. Our forms are finely tuned machines, working in perfect harmony, performing all kinds of vital functions.
Our brains are supercomputers, processing information at unbelievable speeds and capabilities.
Our heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, even eyes, ears and nose all contribute to this marvellous package.
Sure, we may be susceptible to illness and we’re easily damaged, but we’re quite the work of art.
Happenstance, or design? I chose the latter.
When life slithered out of the primordial ooze so many eons ago, it was basic and simple. Just a few cells carrying out very basic organic duties. Life, yes, but on the tiniest of scales.
As the millennia progressed, so did the flora and fauna on this green-blue ball of greatness.
All of the creatures that inhabit our planet are also magically designed and suited to their environment. From the depths of the ocean (which we have to fully explore) to the mountain tops and skies above, our fellow creatures swim, leap and fly. They may not fully understand the nature of their existence, but boy, are they perfectly aligned to their environment.
From the tiniest of insects, the handiwork of the universe is apparent. There are an estimated 5 million species of insects, with a total number of bugs pegged at 10 quintillion! Each species is unique and amazing in its own right.
Ant societies have a division of labour, communication between individuals, and an ability to solve complex problems. Their antennae transmit and received signals. Ants are definitely strong, and have a unique neck design. But the dung beetle is known to lift weights up to 1,141 times its own body weight, a load equivalent to a human lifting some 180,000 pounds.
Spiders use different gland types to produce different silks. Most spiders have three pairs of spinnerets, each having its own function. The tensile strength of spider silk is greater than the same weight of steel and has much greater elasticity.
These are tiny examples of natural miracles, literally under our feet.
Dolphins evolved from land mammals and went back into the sea. India declared them as “non-human persons,” giving them rights and freedoms.
My point is our world and everything in it is marvellously designed. Every tiny wing, every blood vessel and brain cell, and each pine needle – miracles all.
My humble appreciation to the creator.



         

