Commentary

The power of words is incredible

February 5, 2020   ·   0 Comments

“Words to me were magic. It was amazing to me that words had this power.”
– Amy Tan

By Mark Pavilons

The written language has inspired, evoked emotion and fueled humankind’s evolution throughout the eons.
Think about it.
Ever since our forefathers learned to read and write, our society has been encouraged to be better, through the written word.
Here, in the pages of the King Weekly Sentinel, you’ll find tens of thousands of hopefully finely crafted words and phrases that inform, educate and inspire minds, young and old, about the world around us.
It’s a great responsibility, almost burdensome at times. We journalists are charged, week in and week out, with providing readers a synopsis of the community, and broader society, making sense of it all. And this takes place in the corner of a page, a few hundred words at a time.
The process seems to foreign to some and it takes a team effort, a team with talent, dedication, common sense, reason and yes, discretion.
For many, stringing together a few hundred words is a task, even a chore. Think back when you were asked to draft an essay or term paper. We gathered information, data, statistics and facts and penned reams of paragraphs. Hopefully, these attempts informed and scintillated readers.
It’s a miracle of sorts, one unaffected by modern technology. Sure, our tools have improved, making certain aspects of newspaper production much more efficient. But one thing remains the same, the same as it has when the first printed newspaper hit the streets in 1605. And that’s people behind the words.
Journalists – writers, note-takers, recorders of history – do it every day. We are not selling fresh fruit on the street, or peddling snake oil from the back of a wagon, although some may see us in that light. Try as we may to “get it right,” we are human, with human emotions, frailties and biases, that sometimes get in the way.
The written word, from the early days of cuneiform in 3,200 BC, amazed and enthralled our ancestors.
The written word has provoked thought and even led people to take up arms, overthrow oppressive governments. Words helped fuel fascism, but also ended apartheid. They’ve helped us fight injustice. Writers, and journalists, for centuries, have made us laugh and cry, angry and upset. Good writers forced us to think. Writers make us tilt our heads a bit, to the left or the right. They plant seeds and how we nurture them is up to us.
Here, in these pages, you will find a cornucopia of local news, features, sports, ideas and opinions. Nowhere, but in these pages, can you find out about King, its people, its decision-makers, its past and its future.
We don’t shape it, but we do record it, and document it for the ages.
Maya Angelou said it takes a human voice to infuse words with deeper meaning.
I love being part of this unique process. Again, without people, words are meaningless. The true picture of society is made up of its inhabitants, their words, actions, roles, responsibilities and accomplishments. The words come together to tell stories of the human condition, from tragedy to triumph.
The stories we tell are other people’s journeys, adventures and plights. Citizens are the ones who scale mountains, fight the good fight, circumnavigate the globe, battle adversity and take politicians to task. They (you) are the award-winners, the motivators, the mentors, the builders.
We are merely the storytellers, keeping meticulous ledgers.
I do take credit for providing a solid product, offering decent editorial coverage of King. It’s necessary and a vital component that is the fabric of society. Home town pride begins in the heart, but it is spread through ink.
My inspiration comes from the community and its residents. They (you) are my heroes, friends and boots on the ground.
I am amazed by front-line social workers or TAs who help parents of children with autism. I see the results of medical practitioners who heal the sick, defy the laws of nature and save those who would otherwise face certain death. I revel in the efforts of humanitarians who travel the globe to spread goodwill. I am humbled by the hutzpa of firefighters, paramedics and police offers who put the lives and fate of others above their own.
I have a small, supporting role in this star-studded local performance. I’m in the background, reciting the lines of the players in this block-buster of a local story.
We are all players on the world stage, Shakespeare once noted, and we have our roles to play before we exit.
Away from my desk, I’m ordinary and often ineffectual, joining others who pay taxes, line up for gas, buy groceries and watch TV. I have holes in my socks and my shirts are missing buttons. Not exactly leading the masses to overthrow tyrants or inspiring the youth of tomorrow.
I have a responsibility to my family, and my children, keeping them moving forward in this crazy world. Pounding out a thousand words pales in comparison.
The most I can hope for is my words – my efforts – are appreciated.
If I succeed, maybe, just maybe, a few eyebrows are raised and I’ve given people something new to think about.
Maybe.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

York Region to pilot automated speed enforcement in 12 school areas

Safety measures are coming to a dozen school zones across York this spring. York Regional council approved the launch of a two-year automated speed enforcement pilot, which will include using a camera and speed measurement device to enforce speed limits in 12 community safety zones as early as May.

King’s home prices drop while others rise

House prices in King Township experienced a bit of a dip in 2019, while the GTA market as a whole saw a modest increase. King was the only municipality studied to seer a decline in prices. A report released by Zoocasa compares how 2019 home values have increased relative to local household incomes in the GTA.

Mizzoni sizzles with his best album to date

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far. The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release. Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.

King philanthropist focused to start new decade on serious note

A King-based philanthropist and influencer is starting a new decade on a serious note. Joan Kelley Walker is intent on leading by example, never forgetting about the numerous charities she supports.

King, YRP combat infractions in pilot project

A move by King Township and York Regional Police may just provide some deterrent to bad driving habits. Mayor Steve Pellegrini urged YRP to place a couple of decommissioned police vehicles at strategic locations around the municipality in a pilot project.

Local doctor delivers vision care to the needy

Dr. Sonia Postiglione’s resolution for the new year is to deliver 20-20 vision to people who don’t have access to it. It’s not a mere coincidence that it’s the year 2020. The optometrist has been collecting old glasses since September in preparation for an upcoming trip to Chinandega in Nicaragua, where she joins a team of professionals on a mission to provide corrective vision to those in need.

Residents spring into action to help wounded deer

A local doctor didn’t think twice about rescuing a wounded deer. The incident occurred Nov. 16 at roughly 8 p.m. on King Road, east of Highway 27. Dr. Brian Van Arem just left his equine veterinary practice at Woodbine Racetrack when he came across a number of vehicles pulled over to the side of the road. “As I passed I saw that a deer had been hit by a car and was lying between the vehicles. I pulled over and was told by the bystanders that a deer had been hit and the vehicle had left the scene. The deer was in shock and was unable to stand.”

Increase in water rates necessary for cost-recovery

Water rates are going up again in King in 2020, and some residents aren’t too happy about it. A staff presentation at council Dec. 2 revealed the rate hikes coming in the new year are the result of a multi-year phased increase by the Region of York. Municipalities are being encouraged to make their water and wastewater services pay for themselves. Mandates from the Province have added to the burden, which is being passed on to homeowners.

King adopts corporate energy plan

ing Township has approved its ambitious corporate energy management and conservation plan, complying with provincial regulations. But the move to set the corporate target at 35% reduction through 2030 was seen by the public as a step backwards, and a retreat from council’s previously set goal of 45%.

Local jazz artist marks first anniversary on Jazz FM91

A King jazz artist has been dishing out jazz like home-made New Orleans delicacies for just over a year. And he can’t be more pleased. Ron Littlejohn of Snowball is the voice behind “The Gumbo Kitchen” on Jazz FM 91.

Commentary

The power of words is incredible

The written language has inspired, evoked emotion and fueled humankind’s evolution throughout the eons. Think about it. Ever since our forefathers learned to read and write, our society has been encouraged to be better, through the written word.

Just for today maybe the world will be better

Just for today I want everything to be right in the world. Just for today, I want the world to take a long, deep breath, in light of the recent tragedy and loss of lives on Flight 762. We should continue to pray for the families who lost loved ones in the “accident” that claimed 176 lives. It will take a long time for everyone to heal, if they can ever fully recover.

Let’s clean up our act, before the Messiah arrives

Just when did we begin to lose faith? It’s no secret that Christianity has been waning, slowly slipping year after year. In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the past decade.

Making plans and taking steps to self-improvement

We humans tend to make a lot of noise, whether standing or sitting. I wonder how the world would sound if you eliminated all of the chatter, voices, and human utterances. Eerie, or soothing? Fireworks accompanied most new year’s celebrations and they date back thousands of years as ancient Asian cultures used firecrackers, fireworks and guns – loud noises of any kind – to frighten away dark spirits.

Why do we do what we do on a daily basis?

Why? Now there’s the question for all of human existence. But really, this is a question most of us should ask ourselves on a daily basis.

Canadians not taking much-needed vacation time

Canadians are a proud bunch. We’re decent folks and yet we just don’t understand how important it is to take time off.

Consumers share the blame for climate change

Human beings are experts at turning a blind eye to really important issues. We’re quite proficient at ignoring facts, twisting truths, spinning and even altering our own perception. Climate change is nothing new and yet we’re still not frantically ringing the alarm bells. Or is that we’re just not listening?

Goodwill towards children is imperative

As we enter the holiday season, we should talk the talk when it comes to extending goodwill toward others, especially children. Most of us would agree there’s nothing on this planet as beautiful as the wide-eyed wonderment of kids on Christmas. Priceless.

Food accessibility should be everyone’s right

Despite our vast array of accomplishments and our position at the top of the food chain, our world is still burdened by hunger. Haile Selassie once said that we all seek a world in which we are free and free from the burdens of hunger, disease, poverty and ignorance.

We are unique, but are we irreplaceable?

Who am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a piece of high school prose I wrote several decades ago. It still has meaning today. It’s a sort of self-reckoning, and self-evaluation of one’s worth or place in the cogs of the massive wheel of life.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open