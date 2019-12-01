Bantam Red Wings win Wainfleet Tournament

February 5, 2020 · 0 Comments
The Nik Nak Nook and Schomberg Lions Club sponsored Schomberg bantam Red Wings returned home from the Niagara region late Sunday night with a new piece of hardware for the Trisan Centre trophy case.
The Red Wings went undefeated through five games to claim the championship of the Wainfleet Minor Hockey Association Bantam tournament. This was Schomberg’s second tournament championship of the season. In November, the Red Wings won the Murray Johnson Local League Tournament in Hagersville.
In Wainfleet, Schomberg defeated the Norwich Knighthawks 4-1 and the Oro Thunder 5-1 to finish second after pool play.
In an 8 a.m. Sunday morning quarter-final game they once again faced Oro and came out on top 6-2. In the semi-finals, the opponents were a very aggressive Pelham Panthers team. Schomberg gifted the Panthers a trip home to watch the big football game after a solid 6-2 victory.
In the championship final Sunday night, the Red Wings played the first overall seed, Paris Wolfpack. Schomberg was up for the challenge of containing the speedy Wolfpack forwards and ended up Champs with a 6-1 victory.
Team members include Maia Lynn Blenkhorn, Tanner Budway, Sydney Clark, Kennedy Cober, Cameron Cooper, Giancarlo Di Palma, Stefano Fiorante, Davis Forrest, Joey Giardina, Aaron Kay, Lucas Lo Porto, Klein McKendrick, Tyler Middleton, Dylan Nobilione, Michael Toma and William Walker. Rory Edwards is also on the team but was unable to make the trip to Wainfleet.
Team staff consist of Trevor Clark (head coach), Bill Cober (assistant coach), Jody Walker (trainer), Steve Fiorante (assistant coach), Alfredo Nobilione (assistant coach) and Dave Dubas (manager).
The team looks forward to carrying the momentum on into the first round of the Simcoe Region Local League playoffs.
