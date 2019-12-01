York Region to pilot automated speed enforcement in 12 school areas

February 5, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Safety measures are coming to a dozen school zones across York this spring.
York Regional council approved the launch of a two-year automated speed enforcement pilot, which will include using a camera and speed measurement device to enforce speed limits in 12 community safety zones as early as May.
“This is another tool we can use to increase safety, protecting some of the most vulnerable people on our roads – our students walking to and from school,” said York Region chairman and CEO Wayne Emmerson. “Speed limits are set for a reason, and when people exceed speed limits, especially in community safety zones, they put everyone at risk.”
The pilot will include rotating one mobile automated speed enforcement unit between 12 community safety zones during the two-year pilot. Automated speed enforcement signs will be installed on regional roads 90 days in advance of activating a camera to inform motorists of the upcoming change.
King councillors have long been concerned about traffic and speeding in residential areas. King is addressing it with more proactive enforcement measures. King, along with York Regional Police, began a pilot project of strategically placing empty cruisers around the township as a deterrent.
“More than 90% of pedestrians involved in a vehicle collision result in injuries or fatalities,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini, chair of the Region’s Transportation Services. “This technology will help reinforce the message that motorists need to slow down.”
The automated speed enforcement locations, identified as the highest potential risk for school children, were selected by reviewing traffic volume, school population and travel speed. The mobile unit will rotate monthly among 12 community safety zones covering 19 schools.
One of the zones is the area around King City Secondary and King City Public School.
Regional staff will review data from the pilot, including change in driver behaviour, review of technology and the impact on courts, with a report to Regional Council in 2020. For more information on road safety programs, visit york.ca/traffic.
