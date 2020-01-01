Police looking for suspects in attempted bank robbery

January 29, 2020 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are seeking assistance to identify suspects following an attempted bank robbery in the Township of King.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, shortly before 4 p.m., police were called to a bank located in a plaza at 1700 King Road for a report of an attempted robbery. When officers arrived, they found employees in the bank who were not physically injured. Investigators have determined that three men, one armed with a handgun, attempted to enter the bank, but the front doors were locked as part of increased safety measures. The suspects fled in a vehicle.
One suspect is described as male, black 5’9” wearing a black jacket, dark-coloured pants and a dark mask covering his face. The second suspect is described as male, black 5’6,” wearing a black jacket, dark-coloured pants and a dark mask covering his face. He was armed with a handgun.
The vehicle they were driving was described only as a black four-door sedan.
Investigators from the Hold-Up Unit remind business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment. Quality images help to identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.
