King’s home prices drop while others rise

January 23, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

House prices in King Township experienced a bit of a dip in 2019, while the GTA market as a whole saw a modest increase.
King was the only municipality studied to seer a decline in prices.
A report released by Zoocasa compares how 2019 home values have increased relative to local household incomes in the GTA.
Specifically, they compiled 2019 median home prices in municipalities within seven GTA regions including York Region and compared them to the median after-tax incomes incomes earned in each to see how much home values have increased or decreased as a percentage of local household earnings.
York Region as a whole experienced a 2% growth in median home prices, to $850,150, a difference of $20,150 that accounts for 24% of local incomes.
King saw the second-largest decrease in median prices in the GTA, falling 2% to $1,270,000. That’s a difference of -$20,000, and accounting for -20% of local incomes.
The remainder of York region saw year-over-year prices changes between 2 to 5%, accounting for 22 – 554% of local incomes.
By all accounts, 2019 was a rebound year for the Greater Toronto Area real estate market. A total of 87,825 homes traded hands over the course of the year, a 12.6% annual uptick that effectively pulled the market out of the 10-year low it experienced in 2018. Stronger sales in the region were due to a number of factors including borrower acclimatization to the federal mortgage stress test, low mortgage rates, high investor interest, as well as a steady flow of immigration to the GTA.
Coupled with a decline in MLS listings, that effectively put the boil under price growth in 2019 – home prices rose an average of 4% across the GTA year over year to $819,319, requiring buyers to come up with $32,079 more than they needed the previous year. Sold home prices in Toronto rose 5.6% to an average of $883,520 over the course of the year.
However, price jumps were even more significant across median home prices – the mid-point of the market most likely to impact middle-income buyers. Prices rose 6% in the GTA to $710,000, a difference of $40,000. To put that into perspective, that would most impact buyers looking to purchase a condo unit within the city of Toronto, or move-up housing, such as a semi-detached house, in other GTA municipalities.
As well, a common narrative in Canada’s hottest markets is that home price growth has steadily outpaced that of local incomes.
The findings reveal that the City of Toronto experienced the greatest increase in median home prices throughout 2019, with gains nearly equivalent to an entire year of after-tax income; median home prices rose by 8% to $720,000 – a difference of $55,000 that accounts for nearly 94% of the median Torontonian’s after-tax income of $58,264.
The largest increases took place in Toronto Central, where median prices rose 9% year over year to $705,800, a difference of $55,800, accounting for 96% of income. That’s followed by Toronto West, which rose 8% to $715,000, up $55,000 and accounting for 94%, while Toronto East experienced a 6% increase to $740,000, up $45,000 and accounting for 77% of income.
On the other end of the scale were some of the GTA’s northern-most markets, with Simcoe County and York Region home to municipalities with the smallest price increases, accounting for the least proportion of local incomes.
Simcoe County as a whole experienced the smallest median home price increase of all GTA regions, with the median home price hitting $588,250 in 2019 – up just 2%, and clocking in at an increase of $13,250. That accounts for 20% of the local median income of $67,022. The predominantly rural Simcoe township of Adjala-Tosorontio saw the largest decline in home prices across the GTA, down -10% to $630,000 – a difference of $69,000, and accounting for -81% of local incomes. The rest of Simcoe county municipalities experienced price increases between 2 – 5%, accounting for 14 – 39% of local incomes.
Peel Region overall experienced the second-highest year-over-year median price increase, up 6% to $700,000 – a difference of $40,000, accounting for 53% of local incomes. Individual municipalities saw price growth between 4 – 7%, accounting for 31 – 64% of incomes.
Orangeville saw median home prices rise 5% to $551,500, a difference of $26,500, accounting for 36% of median incomes. Likewise, in Halton region, home prices rose 4% to $770,000, a difference of $32,500 – accounting for 37% of incomes, with individual municipalities increasing 4 – 7%, accounting for 34 – 53% of incomes.
Finally, Durham region saw the second-lowest appreciation, with median home prices up 4% to $580,000, a difference of $20,000, accounting for 26% of median incomes. In its municipalities, growth ranged between 0 – 8%, accounting for 2 – 65% of local incomes.



         

Mizzoni sizzles with his best album to date

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far. The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release. Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.

King philanthropist focused to start new decade on serious note

A King-based philanthropist and influencer is starting a new decade on a serious note. Joan Kelley Walker is intent on leading by example, never forgetting about the numerous charities she supports.

King, YRP combat infractions in pilot project

A move by King Township and York Regional Police may just provide some deterrent to bad driving habits. Mayor Steve Pellegrini urged YRP to place a couple of decommissioned police vehicles at strategic locations around the municipality in a pilot project.

Local doctor delivers vision care to the needy

Dr. Sonia Postiglione’s resolution for the new year is to deliver 20-20 vision to people who don’t have access to it. It’s not a mere coincidence that it’s the year 2020. The optometrist has been collecting old glasses since September in preparation for an upcoming trip to Chinandega in Nicaragua, where she joins a team of professionals on a mission to provide corrective vision to those in need.

Residents spring into action to help wounded deer

A local doctor didn’t think twice about rescuing a wounded deer. The incident occurred Nov. 16 at roughly 8 p.m. on King Road, east of Highway 27. Dr. Brian Van Arem just left his equine veterinary practice at Woodbine Racetrack when he came across a number of vehicles pulled over to the side of the road. “As I passed I saw that a deer had been hit by a car and was lying between the vehicles. I pulled over and was told by the bystanders that a deer had been hit and the vehicle had left the scene. The deer was in shock and was unable to stand.”

King City Secondary students give back

tudents at King City Secondary School took time to give back to their community and help those in need for the holiday season. The ESP Team ran two events simultaneously: a fundraiser for Yellow Brick House and a homeroom challenge for Socks for Souls.

Increase in water rates necessary for cost-recovery

Water rates are going up again in King in 2020, and some residents aren’t too happy about it. A staff presentation at council Dec. 2 revealed the rate hikes coming in the new year are the result of a multi-year phased increase by the Region of York. Municipalities are being encouraged to make their water and wastewater services pay for themselves. Mandates from the Province have added to the burden, which is being passed on to homeowners.

King adopts corporate energy plan

ing Township has approved its ambitious corporate energy management and conservation plan, complying with provincial regulations. But the move to set the corporate target at 35% reduction through 2030 was seen by the public as a step backwards, and a retreat from council’s previously set goal of 45%.

Local jazz artist marks first anniversary on Jazz FM91

A King jazz artist has been dishing out jazz like home-made New Orleans delicacies for just over a year. And he can’t be more pleased. Ron Littlejohn of Snowball is the voice behind “The Gumbo Kitchen” on Jazz FM 91.

Just for today maybe the world will be better

Just for today I want everything to be right in the world. Just for today, I want the world to take a long, deep breath, in light of the recent tragedy and loss of lives on Flight 762. We should continue to pray for the families who lost loved ones in the “accident” that claimed 176 lives. It will take a long time for everyone to heal, if they can ever fully recover.

Let’s clean up our act, before the Messiah arrives

Just when did we begin to lose faith? It’s no secret that Christianity has been waning, slowly slipping year after year. In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the past decade.

Making plans and taking steps to self-improvement

We humans tend to make a lot of noise, whether standing or sitting. I wonder how the world would sound if you eliminated all of the chatter, voices, and human utterances. Eerie, or soothing? Fireworks accompanied most new year’s celebrations and they date back thousands of years as ancient Asian cultures used firecrackers, fireworks and guns – loud noises of any kind – to frighten away dark spirits.

Why do we do what we do on a daily basis?

Why? Now there’s the question for all of human existence. But really, this is a question most of us should ask ourselves on a daily basis.

Canadians not taking much-needed vacation time

Canadians are a proud bunch. We’re decent folks and yet we just don’t understand how important it is to take time off.

Consumers share the blame for climate change

Human beings are experts at turning a blind eye to really important issues. We’re quite proficient at ignoring facts, twisting truths, spinning and even altering our own perception. Climate change is nothing new and yet we’re still not frantically ringing the alarm bells. Or is that we’re just not listening?

Goodwill towards children is imperative

As we enter the holiday season, we should talk the talk when it comes to extending goodwill toward others, especially children. Most of us would agree there’s nothing on this planet as beautiful as the wide-eyed wonderment of kids on Christmas. Priceless.

Food accessibility should be everyone’s right

Despite our vast array of accomplishments and our position at the top of the food chain, our world is still burdened by hunger. Haile Selassie once said that we all seek a world in which we are free and free from the burdens of hunger, disease, poverty and ignorance.

We are unique, but are we irreplaceable?

Who am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a piece of high school prose I wrote several decades ago. It still has meaning today. It’s a sort of self-reckoning, and self-evaluation of one’s worth or place in the cogs of the massive wheel of life.

Reality sometimes sucks, that’s just the way it is

How often have you used the saying “that’s just how it is?” It has always been the “sign of the times” for us human beings. The other day my son made a rather unsettling realization; for him anyway. He asked about our adult routines, noting we get up, go to work, come home, make dinner, go to bed, get up and start the process all over again. “Being an adult sucks,” he said with some dismay.

