King prepares to finalize 2020 budget

January 22, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

King residents could see another 3% increase in their property taxes this year, when council passes its 2020 budget Jan. 27.
The draft budget is an aggressive approach to improving infrastructure and boosting reserves, putting the municipality in a very good financial position. There is still time for councillors and staff to fine-tune the budget and make changes, before the Jan. 27 meeting.
The budget maintains service delivery across all departments, while actually increasing efficiencies to curb costs in the long run. Provincial mandates, climate change moves, the addition of staff members and socking money away in the infrastructure reserves all drive this year’s budget.
King is adamant about mainting or even enhancing operational service standards. Strategically planned construction, maintenance and rehabilitation of municipal infrastructure is on the books. In order to ensure King’s long-term fiscal sustainability, the “responsible tax levy” is needed.
The 2020 operating budget stands at $44.8 million. To meet its obligations, the Township is levying a tax increase of $899,748, or 2.89% for homeowners. That amount translates to roughly $179.77 per year, based on an assessment of $850,000. This is also assuming that York Region comes in with a tax increase of 2.69% and the school boards levy a 2% hike.
The bulk of the budget goes to salaries – $17.9 million. The Township is putting $8.3 million into reserves. Contractual services takes $6.8 million, followed by general operations ($5.7 million). Utilities cost roughly $1.5 million and other expenses total $4.6 million.
On the revenue side, the bulk of income comes from property taxes – $32.9 million. User fees bring in $4.4 million and other revenues generate $2.6 million. To shore up the budget, and lessen the impact to taxpayers, King will transfer some $3.6 million from its reserves.
Program changes push the bulk of the increases in this year’s budget. Some 15 program change requests result in a tax impact of $632,000 or a 2.05% increase.
Council has made a commitment to convert rural gravel roads to hard surface, and the budgets for 2020 through 2022 reflect this.
The capital budget for 2020 stands at $34.8 million and of that, $4.4 million (or 12.6%) will come from property taxes.
The Township’s multi-year capital plan for 2020-2022 shows $91.1 million in gross expenditures. The majority of this is for municipal buildings and roads over the next four years. To cover these costs, King will have to rely on funding from development charges ($26.1 million), property taxes ($12.7 million) and debentures ($7.8 million).
The top five major capital projects, totalling $58.1 million, include the new multi-purpose recreation centre, Nobleton sanitary sewers, phases 3 and 4, reconstruction of King Road and the 15th Sideroad, as well as bridge and culvert improvements.
Staff have deferred the “Nobleton Loop” construction, the 10th Concession and 15th Sideroad, to 2023. This delays a $5.5 million tab.
When the Township set its 2019-2022 budget cycle, it focused on a significant investment in roads, and this hasn’t changed. Internally, King is looking for efficiencies through computer system upgrades and automation of internal controls.
Staff said assessment growth has slowed bit in King and is projected at a conservative 2.3% this year. When MPAC assessments come in, tax revenue will likely rise and there may be a noticeable cushion when the final tax bills go out.
King CAO Dan Kostopoulos said by making significant contributions to its infrastructure reserves, King is in a much better place than it was a decade ago.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said staff delivered exactly what councillors asked for.
A department by department overview showed where the tax dollars are being spent.
The Parks, Recreation and Culture department has a budget of $6.1 million, with parks and forestry ($2.07 million) and facilities ($2.35 million) taking the lion’s share.
For every $1 of property taxes, Engineering, Public Works & Building takes the most, at 36%. Parks and Rec. follows at 23%. Administration takes 12%, followed by Fire and Emergency Services, which takes 10%. They’re followed by Public Library (7%), Clerks and Bylaw (6%), Planning (3%), Council (2%) and Finance (1%).



         

Community News

Mizzoni sizzles with his best album to date

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far. The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release. Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.

King philanthropist focused to start new decade on serious note

A King-based philanthropist and influencer is starting a new decade on a serious note. Joan Kelley Walker is intent on leading by example, never forgetting about the numerous charities she supports.

King, YRP combat infractions in pilot project

A move by King Township and York Regional Police may just provide some deterrent to bad driving habits. Mayor Steve Pellegrini urged YRP to place a couple of decommissioned police vehicles at strategic locations around the municipality in a pilot project.

Local doctor delivers vision care to the needy

Dr. Sonia Postiglione’s resolution for the new year is to deliver 20-20 vision to people who don’t have access to it. It’s not a mere coincidence that it’s the year 2020. The optometrist has been collecting old glasses since September in preparation for an upcoming trip to Chinandega in Nicaragua, where she joins a team of professionals on a mission to provide corrective vision to those in need.

Residents spring into action to help wounded deer

A local doctor didn’t think twice about rescuing a wounded deer. The incident occurred Nov. 16 at roughly 8 p.m. on King Road, east of Highway 27. Dr. Brian Van Arem just left his equine veterinary practice at Woodbine Racetrack when he came across a number of vehicles pulled over to the side of the road. “As I passed I saw that a deer had been hit by a car and was lying between the vehicles. I pulled over and was told by the bystanders that a deer had been hit and the vehicle had left the scene. The deer was in shock and was unable to stand.”

King City Secondary students give back

tudents at King City Secondary School took time to give back to their community and help those in need for the holiday season. The ESP Team ran two events simultaneously: a fundraiser for Yellow Brick House and a homeroom challenge for Socks for Souls.

Increase in water rates necessary for cost-recovery

Water rates are going up again in King in 2020, and some residents aren’t too happy about it. A staff presentation at council Dec. 2 revealed the rate hikes coming in the new year are the result of a multi-year phased increase by the Region of York. Municipalities are being encouraged to make their water and wastewater services pay for themselves. Mandates from the Province have added to the burden, which is being passed on to homeowners.

King adopts corporate energy plan

ing Township has approved its ambitious corporate energy management and conservation plan, complying with provincial regulations. But the move to set the corporate target at 35% reduction through 2030 was seen by the public as a step backwards, and a retreat from council’s previously set goal of 45%.

Local jazz artist marks first anniversary on Jazz FM91

A King jazz artist has been dishing out jazz like home-made New Orleans delicacies for just over a year. And he can’t be more pleased. Ron Littlejohn of Snowball is the voice behind “The Gumbo Kitchen” on Jazz FM 91.

King artist Panopoulos reinvents historic monoliths

A King artist’s imagination is sparked by the “mystery of history.” John Panopoulos takes his direction from the past, those faint whispers that reverberate around some of humankind’s most amazing, and often mysterious, monoliths.

Commentary

Just for today maybe the world will be better

Just for today I want everything to be right in the world. Just for today, I want the world to take a long, deep breath, in light of the recent tragedy and loss of lives on Flight 762. We should continue to pray for the families who lost loved ones in the “accident” that claimed 176 lives. It will take a long time for everyone to heal, if they can ever fully recover.

Let’s clean up our act, before the Messiah arrives

Just when did we begin to lose faith? It’s no secret that Christianity has been waning, slowly slipping year after year. In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the past decade.

Making plans and taking steps to self-improvement

We humans tend to make a lot of noise, whether standing or sitting. I wonder how the world would sound if you eliminated all of the chatter, voices, and human utterances. Eerie, or soothing? Fireworks accompanied most new year’s celebrations and they date back thousands of years as ancient Asian cultures used firecrackers, fireworks and guns – loud noises of any kind – to frighten away dark spirits.

Why do we do what we do on a daily basis?

Why? Now there’s the question for all of human existence. But really, this is a question most of us should ask ourselves on a daily basis.

Canadians not taking much-needed vacation time

Canadians are a proud bunch. We’re decent folks and yet we just don’t understand how important it is to take time off.

Consumers share the blame for climate change

Human beings are experts at turning a blind eye to really important issues. We’re quite proficient at ignoring facts, twisting truths, spinning and even altering our own perception. Climate change is nothing new and yet we’re still not frantically ringing the alarm bells. Or is that we’re just not listening?

Goodwill towards children is imperative

As we enter the holiday season, we should talk the talk when it comes to extending goodwill toward others, especially children. Most of us would agree there’s nothing on this planet as beautiful as the wide-eyed wonderment of kids on Christmas. Priceless.

Food accessibility should be everyone’s right

Despite our vast array of accomplishments and our position at the top of the food chain, our world is still burdened by hunger. Haile Selassie once said that we all seek a world in which we are free and free from the burdens of hunger, disease, poverty and ignorance.

We are unique, but are we irreplaceable?

Who am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a piece of high school prose I wrote several decades ago. It still has meaning today. It’s a sort of self-reckoning, and self-evaluation of one’s worth or place in the cogs of the massive wheel of life.

Reality sometimes sucks, that’s just the way it is

How often have you used the saying “that’s just how it is?” It has always been the “sign of the times” for us human beings. The other day my son made a rather unsettling realization; for him anyway. He asked about our adult routines, noting we get up, go to work, come home, make dinner, go to bed, get up and start the process all over again. “Being an adult sucks,” he said with some dismay.

