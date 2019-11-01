Sports

King City’s Christodoulou in 3rd NACAM championship

January 15, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

What does the life of a 14-year-old look like? Evolving personality, rebelling against your parents and choosing friends over anything else might summarize it, perhaps?
Nicholas Christodoulou, a 14-year-old teen from King City, does have the normal life of a teenager. He also has a racing milieu, that separates him from the rest.
“Since I was little, I always loved cars, racing. I always loved to watch it on TV, in my stroller, I always looked at the wheels turn round and round,” said Christodoulou, in an interview with Speed City back in 2018.
“Nico” got into competitive kart racing at 11. He won the intrepid kart scholarship from Good Wood Kartways.
In 2017, he was ranked the #1 Briggs and Stratton lite driver in North America along with 12 podium finishes and an abundance of cash prizes to accompany that feat.
His mother Sherry was asked if this is all surreal still, or if his current successes have sunk into reality.
“It’s a bit of both to be honest. Nicholas was put in an open wheel car at 12 by a Ferrari affiliated driver development coach. It came as a very natural thing for him,” Sherry said.
“It’s kind of crazy and normal all at the same time. It’s also surreal, in terms of what he has achieved at such a young age through his passion and determination.”
Through his journey, Christodoulou has been praised by CBS Austin to be a future F1 driver.
In Texas, he holds the 4th fastest lap time ever at Harris Hill Raceway.
It gets better. Christodoulou received special permission from the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), to drive in F4 a year later.
He raced before the F1 Mexican Grand Prix at 13 years old, in the NACAM Championship back in 2018. He took home rookie of the tournament in front of 350,000 F1 fans.
“He blew them all away. He was the crowd favourite. Although he didn’t podium the race, he did end up getting best rookie from the crowd. That was a huge thing for him,” explained Sherry.
Christodoulou admires F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. He has met the star multiple times. When he was invited to an event in New York City to meet Hamilton, Christodoulou was inspired by his story. Hamilton never came from a racing family. Nor does Christodoulou.
His maturity is far beyond his years. Meeting Hamilton was a dream come true.
Now at 14, Christodoulou is currently registered in the 2019-2020 NACAM Championship in Mexico, driving with Scuderia Martiga. He won the first race of the year in Mexico City in front of a sold out 345,000 people.
He also has been given a nickname by his crew, one that has resonated all throughout the country.
“When he showed up on the scene, last season was his first season in the NACAM Championship. The team that we’re with, were preparing his car and I guess because his last name is so long, the only thing on the side of the car is ‘N. Christodoulou.’ They didn’t know what the N stood for, but they saw a picture of him and immediately liked his vibe and energy, so they nicknamed him Nacho,” Sherry expressed.
“I’m Nacho mom and Nacho dad.”
It’s a term of endearment. The crew loves having Christodoulou around. He is fun, he is engaged in what the crew is working on and loves joking around with the team. He is the only driver to have a nickname amongst a crew and the fans.
While on the road for at least one week per month, mom always stresses that school is number one and racing is number two.
Christodoulou is a straight-A student in his classes. His teachers are very cooperative and supportive of his dreams. He knows to catch up on his classes while away from home and do the work required while he’s gone.
When he is in Canada, Christodoulou works out a lot in the gym. Race car athletes have to remain in pristine shape both physically and mentally. In some cases, they’re in better shape than other athletes who require higher, physical demands.
Christodoulou is preparing to leave again at the end of this month for the third race of the season in Amozoc, Puebla, Mexico taking place Jan. 25 and 26.
Christodoulou said in a press release: “I am so incredibly revved up for the next round of NACAM races in Mexico. I have spent my time juggling school, homework, exercising, and training, and I just can’t wait to put the pedal to the metal and win it all for Canada! I want to make everyone proud, and I am very grateful with the support from my sponsors – Regal Security Inc. and ICC Property Management Ltd. – and my family, coaches, team and friends. #Livetorace – this is my passion and I know all the support and hard work will soon help me line up on the Formula 1 grid!”



         

Letters to the Editor

