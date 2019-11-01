Nobleton mother, son lost in tragic crash

January 15, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A vigil was held Monday to remember the Canadian, and York Region victims of last week’s horrific downing of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran.
King Township joins communities across the country, mourning the losses from Ukraine International Flight 752. In all, 176 were killed.
A Nobleton woman and her 10-year-old son were among the victims. Shakiba Feghahati, 39, and her 10-year-old son Rosstin Moghaddam were among those killed in the crash. Father and husband Shahin Moghaddam was not on the flight.
Mother and son were in Iran to visit Ms. Feghahati’s parents for the first time in eight years.
King council held a moment of silence at Monday night’s meeting. There is also a book of condolences in the lobby of the municipal office for residents to sign.
King Mayor Steve Pellegrini, councillors and staff were deeply saddened to hear about the plane crash.
“Today Canada mourns together. On behalf of King Township, I offer our condolences, thoughts and prayers to Mr. Moghaddam and the extended Feghahati and Moghaddam families,” said Mayor Pellegrini. “We also offer our sympathy to all the families of the victims, as well as the local Iranian community. To lose two members of our community in such a sudden and unpredictable way is heartbreaking. I know that the community of Nobleton will rally to offer whatever support the family needs.”
The largest Canadian loss of life since the 1980s, this devastating crash claimed 57 citizens, including men, women and children.
The York Catholic District School Board, York Region District School Board, the City of Richmond Hill and York Regional Police hosted a community vigil Monday to remember and honour students killed in the plane crash in Tehran.
Students, an eye surgeon, two realtors, a York Region employee and a dentist, with ties to York, perished in the crash.
“This is a tragic loss for the entire York Region school community. On behalf of our government, we offer our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and entire school community,” said King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce.
“We join Canadians and others around the world in mourning the loss of the victims of yesterday’s plane crash in Iran. We are heartbroken to learn that five of our students died in this devastating tragedy, from four of our schools: Adrienne Clarkson P.S., Beynon Fields P.S., Meadowbrook P.S. and Richmond Green S.S.,” said a statement from YRDSB.
“We also know that there are staff members and families who are mourning the loss of loved ones. This is a tragedy that is being felt deeply in our community. We are all deeply saddened and our thoughts and condolences are with all those affected by this tragic event.”
Flags were lowered at York Region headquarters, marking the passing of staff member Bahareh Karami.
Bahareh was a passenger on the flight.
“We are so shocked and extremely saddened by this tragedy,” said York Region chairman and CEO Wayne Emmerson. “Our prayers are with Bahareh’s family, friends and colleagues, and for everyone that may be impacted in any way by this horrific event.”
York Region staff reached out directly to Bahareh’s immediate family, who live in Tehran.
Bahareh joined York Region in 2018 working as a technologist in the Capital Planning and Delivery branch within Environmental Services. She was a graduate of University of Tehran with a bachelor of science in chemical engineering, before receiving a master’s degree in science from North Carolina State University.
