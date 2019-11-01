Local doctor delivers vision care to the needy

January 8, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Kinjal Dagli Shah
Dr. Sonia Postiglione’s resolution for the new year is to deliver 20-20 vision to people who don’t have access to it. It’s not a mere coincidence that it’s the year 2020.
The optometrist has been collecting old glasses since September in preparation for an upcoming trip to Chinandega in Nicaragua, where she joins a team of professionals on a mission to provide corrective vision to those in need.
“I saw an email from the Canadian Optometry Group that they were looking for an optometrist to join them. I always wanted to join a mission like this one and it came at the right time in my life. I will be travelling along with other medical professionals who are a part of Team Broken Earth, a medical charity based out of Newfoundland. The mission is also supported by the Lions Club. We will be spending eight days and seeing hundreds of patients who need eye care,” said Dr Postiglione, who has been advertising her need for donations of old glasses and has already collected hundreds.
“Everyone has a pair or two of old glasses that they are just lying around. This is like recycling plastic but with a huge purpose. The old glasses are sent to a sorting station, where they are cleaned and sorted and distributed in third world countries. The donors feel good that their glasses will be repurposed and be of use to someone else,” said the long-time King City resident who used to collect old glasses even before the mission. “I would collect them and give them to the Lions Club but I always wanted to be on the other side to see where the glasses end up.”
Dr. Postiglione has lived in King for 19 years and her eye clinic is in its 13th year.
“I donate to different charities around King Township but this time, I will be donating my time, expertise and finances towards a noble cause. I am carrying a lot of my instruments and a big suitcase full of trial lenses. There will be a lot of hands-on work in 33 degree temperatures and no air-conditioning but I hear that it’s very well worth it in the end,” she pointed out.
As an optometrist, she knows that people take their vision for granted and that it can be debilitating.
“A simple pair of glasses can change their lives and I am looking forward to helping the less privileged go from practically blind to 20-20 or at least functional vision.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.