Residents spring into action to help wounded deer

By Mark Pavilons
A local doctor didn’t think twice about rescuing a wounded deer.
The incident occurred Nov. 16 at roughly 8 p.m. on King Road, east of Highway 27.
Dr. Brian Van Arem just left his equine veterinary practice at Woodbine Racetrack when he came across a number of vehicles pulled over to the side of the road.
“As I passed I saw that a deer had been hit by a car and was lying between the vehicles. I pulled over and was told by the bystanders that a deer had been hit and the vehicle had left the scene. The deer was in shock and was unable to stand.”
He examined the deer and noted that it was a female with an extensive laceration on her left hindquarters. “I was able to sedate her and assessed that she needed immediate medical attention. I called one of my clients, Dave Perry of Perry Equine Transport, who had a horse farm in the area.”
He explained the situation and Dave offered his barn in order that Van Arem could assess and treat the deer. One of the bystanders had a pickup truck and offered to transport the deer to the farm. The sedated deer was secured and brought to Perry’s farm.
They moved her to a horse stall and Van Arem was able to clean and suture her wound. There did not appear to be and fractures of the pelvic area but upon further assessment, it was evident she had a fractured right front ankle. Van Arem contacted Milton Equine Hospital and was able to acquire casting and bandage material that he hoped would be sufficient to aid in the repair of the fractured ankle.
The suturing and fracture repair went well.
“I was worried about infection and her mobility with the fractured ankle.”
The deer remained in a horse stall at the farm for just over six weeks.
Van Arem checked the ankle again and allowed her to get her mobility back. They released her in a conservation forest in northern King.
“None of this would have been possible without the generous offer of Dave Perry who donated his barn, and Rachael Liston who fed and monitored the deer during her time of recovery,” Van Arem said.
The deer who roam wild in the King area are in constant danger of being killed by vehicles, he pointed out.
“I’m happy that I was at the right place at the right time and had the help of all the bystanders who assisted in the treatment and recovery of our King ‘Holiday Deer.’”
