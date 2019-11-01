King City home grand prize of Princess Margaret lottery

January 8, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A King City home is the record-breaking grand prize in the 2020 Princess Margaret Home Lottery.
The 9,390-square-foot home on Elmers Lane comes in at $5.2 million, making it the biggest home prize ever.
The home features an oversized gourmet chef inspired kitchen and breakfast area with soaring ceilings.
French doors open to a three-season lanai that boasts retractable glass walls allowing your family and guests to invite the outdoors to your doorstep.
The exquisite separate coffered ceiling dining room and living room with fireplace makes grand scale entertaining easy!
The second floor is home to 5 beautiful bedrooms and 4 bathrooms; all with spacious walk-in closets.
The master bedroom is a private oasis complete with 2 walk-in closets, free standing tub and luxurious shower.
The show home features a private main floor library, elevator, lower level underground adult speakeasy with secret passage entrance, wet bar, and washroom.
The lower level also features a whimsical candy shop and large family recreation room equipped with a gas fireplace.
It’s awarded fully furnished, professionally decorated and landscaped.
the home is built by Greenpark Group with interior design by Sarah Baeumler.
“The show home this year is a collaboration of Greenpark’s dedication to a high level of architectural details and finishes,” said Jack A. Celli, interior design director for Greenpark Group/Jakmar Design Inc.
“Designed with passion and purpose, this home exudes a transitional style elevated by sophisticated elements that will mature and evolve alongside your family,” noted Baeumler.
The home is part of the grand prize package, totalling $6.8 million. It includes a 2,027-square-foot Kawartha lake-front cottage valued at $1.1 million. Topping the package is $500,000 in cash.
Viewing opens Saturday, Feb. 15. You can visit the home Tuesday to Friday, 4 to 8 pm. and weekends, noon to 5 p.m.
In the past residents have complainted to King council that visitors caused traffic and parking chaos on local roads. To alleviate this, parking will be available at Villanova College and a courtesy shuttle will be provided. There is no parking in the subdivision or on the 15th Sideroad.
To see the home and learn about the lottery, visit https://princessmargaretlotto.com/grand-prize
You must be logged in to post a comment.