Rebellion peewees crowned champs

The peewee King Rebellion were the champs at the local King Classic Tournament. The Rebellion were undefeated, tying their first match against the Applewood Coyotes and then moving on to the finals with three straight wins. They edged out the visiting Osgoode Richmond Romans 2-0 to take the championship. Shown with coach Enzo D’Amico, assistance coaches Matt Marchese, Alex Marchese and trainers Sam Penetta and John Sebastiano are goalie Damiano Panetta, defencemen Briggs Battison, Paul Calleja, Owen Lewis, Julian Oppedisano, forwards Vincent Cipriani, Benjamin D’Amico, Luca Garcea, Joseph LeMarca, Cristian Rotiroti, Gianluca Rotiroti, Samson Samaroo, Giovanni Sebastiano, Jayden Torres, Chace Taylor.
