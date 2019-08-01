Rebellion peewees crowned champs

tudents at King City Secondary School took time to give back to their community and help those in need for the holiday season. The ESP Team ran two events simultaneously: a fundraiser for Yellow Brick House and a homeroom challenge for Socks for Souls.

King Township has approved its ambitious corporate energy management and conservation plan, complying with provincial regulations. But the move to set the corporate target at 35% reduction through 2030 was seen by the public as a step backwards, and a retreat from council's previously set goal of 45%.

A King jazz artist has been dishing out jazz like home-made New Orleans delicacies for just over a year. And he can’t be more pleased. Ron Littlejohn of Snowball is the voice behind “The Gumbo Kitchen” on Jazz FM 91.

A King artist’s imagination is sparked by the “mystery of history.” John Panopoulos takes his direction from the past, those faint whispers that reverberate around some of humankind’s most amazing, and often mysterious, monoliths.

We are stressed for many reasons. People are now sleeping less than they did in the past, and sleep quality has decreased as well.

King Township has put its draft tree bylaw on hold. Despite being on the table for literally a decade, Township council and staff decided to put the new bylaw on hold, given the overwhelming public opinion against it.

King Township officials are often asked how they maintain one of the strongest and best trained volunteer forces in the province. Looking around the room at Nobleton Lakes last week, the scene of the annual firefighters recognition night, the answer is obvious – full support from family, friends, politicians and the community.

Military historians tend to focus on the great wars of the 20th century. But some colonial conflicts have had much more far-reaching ramifications on the evolution of North American society.

Creativity is as much about attitude and enthusiasm as it is about talent. Just ask Schomberg native Josh Speers, who leads his own boutique digital marketing firm Speers Creative. Make no mistake though, Speers has harnessed his creative talent with laser-like precision, and he brings it to bear by helping clients navigate the digital landscape.

There’s something about browsing in an old bookstore that can’t be matched today. The smell and feel of old bindings and parchment speak volumes about humanity. For John Steinbeck, and Schomberg’s George Burt, there will never be enough books!