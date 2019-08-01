King City Secondary students give back

January 2, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Emily Peelar
Students at King City Secondary School took time to give back to their community and help those in need for the holiday season.
The ESP Team ran two events simultaneously: a fundraiser for Yellow Brick House and a homeroom challenge for Socks for Souls. An outstanding $433.55 was raised for Yellow Brick and 451 pairs of socks were collected!
Yellow Brick House helps women and children rebuild their lives after escaping domestic violence. They offer an open door and a crisis line 24/7. A staggering 375 women stayed in their shelter last year, yet 239 could not get a bed when needed.
Socks 4 Souls collects socks for the homeless in Toronto and the surrounding areas. Socks are one of the most needed items in homeless shelters, yet one of the least donated. Of the estimated 8,700 homeless people in Toronto, 20% of their health-related issues stem from poor foot health.
Money was raised for Yellow Brick House by selling sachets of chocolate, and candy canes for two weeks for $2 each. Many students and staff also donated any loose change found in their pockets.
A homeroom challenge was run to collect new warm socks for Socks 4 Souls. Ms. Fitzpatrick’s Grade 11 home room donated an amazing 101 pairs of socks and Mr. Bosse’s Grade 9 home room brought in 14 pairs of socks per person, both classes won a pizza lunch for their outstanding contributions.
The initiative was led by the ESP Team (Empowering Student Partnerships) and could not have been done without the support of all the students and staff at King City S.S. Their actions and donations are greatly appreciated and will help make other people’s lives a bit brighter. Every effort helps and goes miles!
You must be logged in to post a comment.