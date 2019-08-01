Holy Name Huskies win the 2019 board volleyball title

December 18, 2019 · 0 Comments
The York Catholic District School Board continues to grow with over 80 elementary schools, and so has Holy Name as its population has doubled over the last 20 years.
Winning a sports championship has never been more difficult with such gifted athletes, rep teams, clinics, and available extra training that so many athletes have access to.
Holy Name’s boys volleyball team proved that with hard work, time and dedication anything is possible. This group of boys have been working since their junior years to have this very opportunity. They dedicated many morning to attend practices before school and put in 2 hours of their time and hard work every Tuesday and Thursday night practices.
This year the boys’ volleyball team’s main focus was on passing, control and trust in your teammates.
At the board tournament on Dec. 9, all three of these characteristics came into play. The boys lost their first 2 games of the tournament and were clearly deflated and upset. But they had the mental toughness to put that aside as they knew they had the capability to play better. They did just that as they went undefeated during the rest of the round-robin.
In the semi-finals they easily won both games as they dove for every ball, made perfect passes, sets and smashing hits that shocked even some of the high school students!
During the finals they easily won the first game but fell behind early during the second game. The boys never quit and continued to trust in each other and played like a team. Your Holy Name Huskies came back and managed to win the board tournament in straight sets.
They became the best team in the York Catholic District School Board. During this season, the boys proved that when you work as a team, you win as a team. All the boys worked hard all season long, they believed in each other, and they supported each other. Because of this, they won the championship. It’s not often that a team can say they are the best, but thanks to the boys volleyball team, Holy Name Catholic School IS the best volleyball team in 2019!
Congratulations goes out to all the players: Michael A, Anthony C, Adriano C, Adrian D, Christian L, Daniel M, Luca M, Gianluca N, Daniel N, Andrew V, Remy B, Julian L, Gianmichael N, and Giuliano S. for getting us to the finals and for making us board champions. Thank you for your hard work, determination, perseverance, positive attitude, poise and great sportsmanship.
