Applications set the stage for Nobleton development

December 18, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

The groundwork is being laid for a large development north of Nobleton.
King council heard from representatives regarding two parcels of land in the vicinity of Highway 27 and Concession 9.
Crisdan Holdings and TG Nobleton LP hope to one day develop the northwest quadrant of Nobleton. Staff will continue to review the applications in a coordinated manner and move them forward in a joint manner.
The applications include zoning amendments and a draft plan of subdivision for this property, to permit 395 detached homes. Also in the plans are a neighbourhood park, open spaces and some parcels left vacant for future use. The new development will connect to the existing neighbourhood to the south, at Holden Drive and McCutcheon Avenue.
The two parcels are being developed together. Crisdan plans 188 lots while TG Nobleton is aiming for 208.
The lands are on the west side of Highway 27, between Mactaggart Drive and the 15th Sideroad.
The plans were introduced to the public back in October at a public meeting. So far, there have been few comments for staff.
The lands are partially within the Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Plan area but are designed as settlement area, where residential development is permitted.
Located within the Nobleton Urban Area boundary, the properties allow for a mix of lot sizes and housing types. The plan is to transition the new and existing areas.
Staff are concerned about the density planned for the site, which works out to 11.6 units per hectare or more. King’s new Official Plan has not yet received final approval and is not fully in force at this time. The new neighbourhood designation permits seven to 12 units per hectare.
Staff would like to see a wide buffer adjacent ot natural heritage features and a “reasonable transition in lot sizes” adjacent to the existing subdivisions to the south.
At this point, the water and sanitary services in the Nobleton treatment plant is at full capacity, and can’t accommodate the new development at this time. York is reviewing the servicing capacity and the process for an environmental assessment and building the preferred option is expected to take “a considerable amount of time.”
One unique aspect of the proposal is to locate stormwater management facilities underground, beneath the park.
A representative of Humphries Planning Group, representing the proponents, noted said these plans date back to 2015 and they will provide appropriate buffers and wetland protection. They are assessing input from the public.
The rectangular parcel consists of just over 100 acres and are currently used for agriculture.
An open house was held Oct. 30 and roughly 12 residents attended. They submitted comments ranging from engineering and traffic to the design of the parks. Some would like to see an existing pathway connection between the new and existing developments.
Councillor Avia Eek is excited about the concept for the stormwater management and the associated new technology.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer would like to see some semis or townhouses included in the plans.
Bruce Craig, of Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT) said he’s also concerned about the density proposed.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said transition is a concern and hopes are the new subdivision will be properly blended into the landscape.



         

Letters to the Editor

