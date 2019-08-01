King extends road work contracts to 2020

December 4, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
In keeping with its emphasis on road improvements, King council agree to extend 2019 contracts into the 2020 construction season.
King okayed the extension for asphalt resurfacing and gravel to asphalt conversion contracts to Lisbon Paving Ltd. for roughly $2.9 million. The company agreed to guarantee its current rates through the 2020 construction season.
Township staff noted that Lisbon has performed well this year and “demonstrated a commitment to working effectively with Township staff and affected residents.”
Staff noted the 2020 paving program is centred around two strategies – maintaining assets and infrastructure and its governing financial pillar, by converting gravel to asphalt. This will reduce maintenance costs and improve driveability over time. These strategies are in line with the Township’s Transportation Master Plan.
While not finalized just yet, the local roads for paving include the 10th Concession, from the 15th Sideroad to the 17th Sideroad; the 16th Sideroad from Highway 27 to the 10th. Other roads include the 15th Sideroad, from the 8th Concession to Weston Road, and Miller Sideroad from Dufferin to Bathurst. The 11th Concession, from the 15th to the 16th, is also on the list.
Staff estimates the total work in 2020 at roughly $2.9 million.
Councillor Avia Eek called this a “brilliant move” and Councillor Jakob Schneider said he was pleased with the conversion projects.
