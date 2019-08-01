King extends road work contracts to 2020

A King jazz artist has been dishing out jazz like home-made New Orleans delicacies for just over a year. And he can’t be more pleased. Ron Littlejohn of Snowball is the voice behind “The Gumbo Kitchen” on Jazz FM 91.

A King artist’s imagination is sparked by the “mystery of history.” John Panopoulos takes his direction from the past, those faint whispers that reverberate around some of humankind’s most amazing, and often mysterious, monoliths.

We are stressed for many reasons. People are now sleeping less than they did in the past, and sleep quality has decreased as well.

King Township officials are often asked how they maintain one of the strongest and best trained volunteer forces in the province. Looking around the room at Nobleton Lakes last week, the scene of the annual firefighters recognition night, the answer is obvious – full support from family, friends, politicians and the community.

King City is many things, but few would have thought it would be the shining light leading the Magi to the manger. But King City received that special honour Nov. 4 when Canada post released its new set of holiday stamps.

The Township will continue to work with the proponents of the Bushland Heights subdivision, following a settlement agreement recently. The agreement came prior to last week’s Local Planning Appeals Tribunal LPAT hearing on the matter. The tribunal continued this week, with hopes of wrapping up the proceedings by Thursday.

Military historians tend to focus on the great wars of the 20th century. But some colonial conflicts have had much more far-reaching ramifications on the evolution of North American society.

Creativity is as much about attitude and enthusiasm as it is about talent. Just ask Schomberg native Josh Speers, who leads his own boutique digital marketing firm Speers Creative. Make no mistake though, Speers has harnessed his creative talent with laser-like precision, and he brings it to bear by helping clients navigate the digital landscape.

The beauty and fragility of the natural world is something many take for granted. Two renowned King artists are showcasing the glory and colour of our flora and fauna, through a new exhibit. Iconic floral painter Helen Lucas and unique butterfly artist Grazyna Tonkiel are presenting a symbiotic show at the Georgina Arts Centre and Gallery. The exhibit runs through December 8.

There’s something about browsing in an old bookstore that can’t be matched today. The smell and feel of old bindings and parchment speak volumes about humanity. For John Steinbeck, and Schomberg’s George Burt, there will never be enough books!