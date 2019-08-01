Hush blankets ensure comfort and a good night’s sleep

November 27, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
We are stressed for many reasons.
People are now sleeping less than they did in the past, and sleep quality has decreased as well.
Stress, anxiety and poor sleep are all linked to everything from obesity and depression to greater risks of heart disease and stroke.
Sleep-disordered breathing, which includes sleep apnea and snoring, affects 12 per cent of children in the United States.
Tamsin Egerton once said that with a good night’s sleep, “you can take on the world!”
There’s no question that a good night’s sleep provides a multitude of benefits. Next to a good mattress, a weighted blanket may just be the ticket to good health.
There are many weighted blankets on the market today, but few come close to the quality, comfort and effectiveness of the products from Canadian company Hush.
Hot off a successful visit to the reality show Dragon’s Den, Hush blankets are a real Canadian success story.
Unlike traditional blankets that sit in the closet until company visits, the Hush blanket will be draped around you on the couch, or waiting patiently for you on your bed. It’s commonly called a “companion.”
The company said this is the blanket you wrap yourself in like “a much-needed hug from a loved one, or when you need to go from 100 to 0 in less than 60 seconds.”
There’s nothing comparable to being enveloped by this blanket. It gives you sense of complete calm and contentment, which borders on spiritual, almost heavenly. From personal experience, this blanket is a godsend and provides a unique level of relaxation and well being. No home should be without one of these!
This blanket is three to five times heavier than your duvet and is proven to reduce stress and anxiety for a faster, deeper sleep.
Weighted blankets help combat the negative impact stress and anxiety have on our lives, our sleep patterns, and everything in between.
Weighted blankets were created to help patients suffering from sleep anxiety, ADHD, OCD, Sensory Processing Disorder, anxiety, stress, insomnia, and just traditional issues with falling asleep.
The key, according to Hush, is Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation (DTPS), which helps people fall into a deeper sleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up incredibly refreshed. The reason this happens is DTPS reduces cortisol, also known as “the stress hormone,” while releasing serotonin “the happy hormone” and melatonin “the sleep hormone.”
One study, published in the journal Occupational Therapy in Mental Health in 2006, found that 63% reported lower anxiety after using a 30-pound blanket, and 78% “preferred the weighted blanket as a calming modality.”
The effects are almost immediate.
A family member in our household has trouble falling asleep, and the very first night he tried it, he was out like a light.
For parents who have a restless child, this product is worth its weight in gold.
Hush also offers a worry-free, 100-night trial. If you’re not completely satisfied, you can return it for a full refund.
They stand by their product because it’s proven to work.
For more, and to enjoy some savings, visit:
