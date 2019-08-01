Headline News

Schulte named Minister of Seniors

November 27, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Seniors in the riding of King-Vaughan have a stronger ally.
MP Deb Schulte was welcomed into Cabinet by Prime Minister Trudeau last week, as Minister of Seniors.
Schulte said she’s both honoured and privileged to serve in this capacity. She did work on seniors’ issues in the early years of the previous government so she’s no stranger to issues facing our seniors.
Her duties won’t detract from her connection with the King-Vaughan community and she’ll continue to work for her constituents. The riding, she said, “is where the rubber hits the road.”
She’s looking forward to getting feedback from seniors and stakeholders in the community as she moves forward in her ministry.
The post is under the larger umbrella of Employment and Social Development Canada, which also includes Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough; Families, Children and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen and Labour Minister Filomena Tassi.
While the mandate letters have yet to be issues, the Minister of Seniors typically deals with the needs of Canadian seniors and ensure that programs and services are developed that respond to Canada’s aging population. Priorities have traditionally included work on seniors programming, including the New Horizons for Seniors Program and benefiting from the work of the National Seniors Council.
In conjunction with the ministers of Finance and Families, Children and Social Development the seniors’ minister brings forward options to improve financial security for Canada’s seniors and those most in need.
This should include a particular focus on our commitments to index Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement payments to a new Seniors Price Index, and work with provinces and territories to ensure adequate and coordinated support programs to address seniors’ poverty.
It has also included supporting the implementation of national pharmacare.
Schulte’s appointment drew praise all around from her colleagues in King.
“Deb has always shows great compassion and is extremely well suited for this is very important portfolio,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “King has an aging demographic and to have the Minister of Seniors as our Member of Parliament will ensure a great quality of life in King.”
“Deb’s appointment to Cabinet and the specific Ministry is very positive for Canada,” said Councillor Debbie Schaefer. “Given Deb’s background as an environmentalist and having had a career in the corporate world Deb will be valuable asset at the cabinet table. The wisdom of appointing her to Ministry of Seniors is very clear: for three years during previous term she led the Liberal caucus for Seniors. I know how Deb works: she listens, she studies and she assesses; once she has determined how to proceed she is relentless to achieve her goal. And as she pursues that goal she is respectful of others. Whenever I see Deb I am impressed with how grounded she is in daily reality.”
Councillor Avia Eek also had nothing but praise for Schulte.
“Deb Schulte has demonstrated her commitment to our community, as the strong federal partner we needed in King Township. She has worked with me to resolve issues brought forward by constituents and I observed Deb facilitate opportunities for funding from the federal government for a number of important King Township projects. Deb Schulte has earned my trust and confidence, and is a strong, active, and non-nonsense voice for her King Township constituents.
“To say that I am happy that our Prime Minister chose Deb to sit as a Cabinet Minister, as Minister for Seniors, in his ‘inner circle’ would be an under-statement. I know Deb will continue to work hard for our residents, as she has already proven she is capable of doing the hard work required to achieve the results we expect. Deb understands the importance of collaboration with all levels of government, and will be a great asset to all of us, in her new role.
Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua echoed those sentiments:
“I am confident she will continue to serve the citizens of King-Vaughan and Canada with the same passion, commitment and dedication she has demonstrated throughout her public life.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King artist Panopoulos reinvents historic monoliths

A King artist’s imagination is sparked by the “mystery of history.” John Panopoulos takes his direction from the past, those faint whispers that reverberate around some of humankind’s most amazing, and often mysterious, monoliths.

Azur Fit apparel demonstrates strength through quality

Success in the e-commerce world comes with many challenges. But for a Schomberg native, focus, strength and quality combined to sent Azur Fit apparel to new heights. The company, founded by sisters Erin and Ashley Ward-Williams, has grown exponentially over the past couple of years, to the point it’s set to blast into orbit, with a new launch coming Nov. 29 (Black Friday).

Hush blankets ensure comfort and a good night’s sleep

We are stressed for many reasons. People are now sleeping less than they did in the past, and sleep quality has decreased as well.

KFES praises its ‘family’ at annual recognition night

King Township officials are often asked how they maintain one of the strongest and best trained volunteer forces in the province. Looking around the room at Nobleton Lakes last week, the scene of the annual firefighters recognition night, the answer is obvious – full support from family, friends, politicians and the community.

King City ‘inspired choice’ for Canada Post cancel

King City is many things, but few would have thought it would be the shining light leading the Magi to the manger. But King City received that special honour Nov. 4 when Canada post released its new set of holiday stamps.

Procedural arguments highlight LPAT hearing

The Township will continue to work with the proponents of the Bushland Heights subdivision, following a settlement agreement recently. The agreement came prior to last week’s Local Planning Appeals Tribunal LPAT hearing on the matter. The tribunal continued this week, with hopes of wrapping up the proceedings by Thursday.

King author examines campaign of 1779 in new book

Military historians tend to focus on the great wars of the 20th century. But some colonial conflicts have had much more far-reaching ramifications on the evolution of North American society.

Speers Creative creates virtual ‘road maps’ for clients

Creativity is as much about attitude and enthusiasm as it is about talent. Just ask Schomberg native Josh Speers, who leads his own boutique digital marketing firm Speers Creative. Make no mistake though, Speers has harnessed his creative talent with laser-like precision, and he brings it to bear by helping clients navigate the digital landscape.

King artists combine for ‘Petals & Wings’ exhibit

The beauty and fragility of the natural world is something many take for granted. Two renowned King artists are showcasing the glory and colour of our flora and fauna, through a new exhibit. Iconic floral painter Helen Lucas and unique butterfly artist Grazyna Tonkiel are presenting a symbiotic show at the Georgina Arts Centre and Gallery. The exhibit runs through December 8.

Antique bookstore in Schomberg welcomes bibliophiles

There’s something about browsing in an old bookstore that can’t be matched today. The smell and feel of old bindings and parchment speak volumes about humanity. For John Steinbeck, and Schomberg’s George Burt, there will never be enough books!

Commentary

Goodwill towards children is imperative

As we enter the holiday season, we should talk the talk when it comes to extending goodwill toward others, especially children. Most of us would agree there’s nothing on this planet as beautiful as the wide-eyed wonderment of kids on Christmas. Priceless.

Food accessibility should be everyone’s right

Despite our vast array of accomplishments and our position at the top of the food chain, our world is still burdened by hunger. Haile Selassie once said that we all seek a world in which we are free and free from the burdens of hunger, disease, poverty and ignorance.

We are unique, but are we irreplaceable?

Who am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a piece of high school prose I wrote several decades ago. It still has meaning today. It’s a sort of self-reckoning, and self-evaluation of one’s worth or place in the cogs of the massive wheel of life.

Reality sometimes sucks, that’s just the way it is

How often have you used the saying “that’s just how it is?” It has always been the “sign of the times” for us human beings. The other day my son made a rather unsettling realization; for him anyway. He asked about our adult routines, noting we get up, go to work, come home, make dinner, go to bed, get up and start the process all over again. “Being an adult sucks,” he said with some dismay.

Job action, union pressure are nothing new

Like clockwork, at the end of almost every union contract in this province, mayhem ensues. It’s mostly sabre rattling and it’s mostly a show of strength. Neither side wants to appear weak or a pushover. Both sides want to get their point across.

Weight gain is a curse of the modern times

I don’t know if I’d go that far, but there’s a lot of truth in that statement. Being a husky boy, I’ve always had to pay attention to my weight. Those who’ve gone through the roller coaster ride of diets over the years know it comes back faster and harder than it ever did to take it off.

Our words, promises and handshakes

There are times that I miss the way things used to be. I don’t want to sound old-fashioned or stuck in the past, but there is a lot to be said about many qualities that people held dear, just a couple of decades ago. In my youth, we assumed that almost everyone was honest. And it wasn’t that long ago when a person’s word meant something.

Smart tech taking over from dumb humans?

We’re becoming a society of smart-tech operators. Our young people have grown up with the tech, but what about those of us who remember dial-up, fax machines and film cameras? Apparently today’s mature adults are catching on very quickly.

Lefties are an interesting lot

It’s nice to be recognized by your peers, and the rest of the world. For the first time, scientists have identified the genetic differences associated with left-handedness, a trait found in 10% of the human population.

Teenagers put parents’ wisdom to the test

Parents are there for the entire journey, from birth through adulthood, and we often don’t pause and reflect on each stage of this evolution. We don’t have time!

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open