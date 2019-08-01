Sports

Rebellion peewees win tournament gold

November 20, 2019   ·   0 Comments

The King Rebellion peewee A team packed up a bus with kids, sticks, parents and snacks and headed off to Pittsburgh for the annual “Pittsburgh Veterans Cup” Tournament, held from Nov. 15 to 17 and returned tired but victorious with gold medals in hand.
After winning the first game Friday, handily “freezing out” the Fredrick Freeze with a 9-0 victory, King went on later that day to win against the Garden City Falcons 5-2 and then clinched a spot in the final with a 3-3 tie against East Gwillimbury Eagles, Saturday morning at the early start time of 7 a.m.
Goalies Max Zemp and Adam Larizza, literally “stood on their heads” throughout the tournament, making some outstanding saves, but also causing some tense moments for the crowd.
Through the gold medal game, Max stayed his usual cool self, to stave off the Garden City Falcons, who were also very hungry for that gold medal. Arriving in intimidating all black uniforms, designed to psych out their opponents, they played hard and refused to back down. Little did they know that King also had a secret weapon, “Hockey Dad” Steve McMahon who played the “I am a Champion” motivational speech over the loudspeaker, not once but twice on the bus on the way to the final game to get the team raring to go.
It was a nail-biter of a final, with a score of 0-0 at the end of the first. The Falcons scored in the second, giving them a 1-0 lead, and then with 5 seconds on the clock, King’s Brandon Mrakovcic scored to tie it up.
Despite many shots and close calls, the game ended in a tie, setting off numerous parent’s fitness monitors with “heart rate too high” warnings, and putting the game into sudden death overtime.
After numerous penalties on both sides, the final game winning goal came on a 3-on-5 advantage with 1:07 left on the clock. It was a beautiful goal by Dante Alaimo to give the King Rebellion Peewee A their very first tournament gold win.
At the same tournament the King Rebellion Atom A team was also in attendance. They seemed unstoppable with nothing but wins in all their match-ups but lost in the last seconds of another nail biting final to a team from Texas, to win the silver medal.
Congratulations to Head Coach Gerald McCann, and his coaching staff John Giglio, Daniel Giglio, Matt Monardo and Liam McCann. Special Thanks go to Nancy Pannia the team manager for keeping everyone in line, on time, fed, and organized with her untouchable excel spreadsheet skills.
In addition to those already mentioned, also on the team are Captain Andreas Kougias, Alternate Captain Julian Di Pietro, Connor McMahon, Dawson Cocciardi, Emiliano Friguglietti, Evan Smith, Gianluca Aloia, Guiliano Simone, Jack Marchese, Jake Porter, Justin Caruk and Noah DiGiovanni.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

KFES praises its ‘family’ at annual recognition night

King Township officials are often asked how they maintain one of the strongest and best trained volunteer forces in the province. Looking around the room at Nobleton Lakes last week, the scene of the annual firefighters recognition night, the answer is obvious – full support from family, friends, politicians and the community.

King City ‘inspired choice’ for Canada Post cancel

King City is many things, but few would have thought it would be the shining light leading the Magi to the manger. But King City received that special honour Nov. 4 when Canada post released its new set of holiday stamps.

King author examines campaign of 1779 in new book

Military historians tend to focus on the great wars of the 20th century. But some colonial conflicts have had much more far-reaching ramifications on the evolution of North American society.

Speers Creative creates virtual ‘road maps’ for clients

Creativity is as much about attitude and enthusiasm as it is about talent. Just ask Schomberg native Josh Speers, who leads his own boutique digital marketing firm Speers Creative. Make no mistake though, Speers has harnessed his creative talent with laser-like precision, and he brings it to bear by helping clients navigate the digital landscape.

CDS presents Screenagers Next Chapter: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience

Visit King’s Country Day School for a free screening of Screenagers Next Chapter: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. in ...

King artists combine for ‘Petals & Wings’ exhibit

The beauty and fragility of the natural world is something many take for granted. Two renowned King artists are showcasing the glory and colour of our flora and fauna, through a new exhibit. Iconic floral painter Helen Lucas and unique butterfly artist Grazyna Tonkiel are presenting a symbiotic show at the Georgina Arts Centre and Gallery. The exhibit runs through December 8.

Antique bookstore in Schomberg welcomes bibliophiles

There’s something about browsing in an old bookstore that can’t be matched today. The smell and feel of old bindings and parchment speak volumes about humanity. For John Steinbeck, and Schomberg’s George Burt, there will never be enough books!

Resident offers meticulous auto detailing

Keith Boynton isn’t happy unless he gets things spotless. His attention to the smallest of details led him to put Dirty Boy Auto Detailing into overdrive. The long-time King resident, with deep family roots in the area, offers full service detailing and he always goes above and beyond.

Modern custom homes are the ultimate marriage of form and function

King is the most affluent community in all of Canada. It’s no surprise that wealthy citizens flock to King, creating their ultimate dream homes. Today’s luxury custom homes are statement pieces of comfort and modern technology. The abundance of creative features and accessories bring these luxurious living spaces to life.

Dog Tales building state-of-the-art animal hospital

A renowned King animal rescue facility is building what will be Ontario’s most advanced clinic offering veterinary care. Rob Scheinberg of Dog Tales said the hospital has been in the planning stages for roughly three years. Final permits are in place for the 54,000-square-foot hospital and shovels are poised, ready to dig. The construction will be done by leading firm PCL. Scheinberg hopes the project will be completed within 20 months.

Commentary

Food accessibility should be everyone’s right

Despite our vast array of accomplishments and our position at the top of the food chain, our world is still burdened by hunger. Haile Selassie once said that we all seek a world in which we are free and free from the burdens of hunger, disease, poverty and ignorance.

We are unique, but are we irreplaceable?

Who am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a piece of high school prose I wrote several decades ago. It still has meaning today. It’s a sort of self-reckoning, and self-evaluation of one’s worth or place in the cogs of the massive wheel of life.

Reality sometimes sucks, that’s just the way it is

How often have you used the saying “that’s just how it is?” It has always been the “sign of the times” for us human beings. The other day my son made a rather unsettling realization; for him anyway. He asked about our adult routines, noting we get up, go to work, come home, make dinner, go to bed, get up and start the process all over again. “Being an adult sucks,” he said with some dismay.

Job action, union pressure are nothing new

Like clockwork, at the end of almost every union contract in this province, mayhem ensues. It’s mostly sabre rattling and it’s mostly a show of strength. Neither side wants to appear weak or a pushover. Both sides want to get their point across.

Weight gain is a curse of the modern times

I don’t know if I’d go that far, but there’s a lot of truth in that statement. Being a husky boy, I’ve always had to pay attention to my weight. Those who’ve gone through the roller coaster ride of diets over the years know it comes back faster and harder than it ever did to take it off.

Our words, promises and handshakes

There are times that I miss the way things used to be. I don’t want to sound old-fashioned or stuck in the past, but there is a lot to be said about many qualities that people held dear, just a couple of decades ago. In my youth, we assumed that almost everyone was honest. And it wasn’t that long ago when a person’s word meant something.

Smart tech taking over from dumb humans?

We’re becoming a society of smart-tech operators. Our young people have grown up with the tech, but what about those of us who remember dial-up, fax machines and film cameras? Apparently today’s mature adults are catching on very quickly.

Lefties are an interesting lot

It’s nice to be recognized by your peers, and the rest of the world. For the first time, scientists have identified the genetic differences associated with left-handedness, a trait found in 10% of the human population.

Teenagers put parents’ wisdom to the test

Parents are there for the entire journey, from birth through adulthood, and we often don’t pause and reflect on each stage of this evolution. We don’t have time!

We all have to tighten our belts a bit

As a new school year arrives and things start to get back to “normal,” we’re bombarded with dollar signs and spending. Unlike companies or bureaucracies, our budgets are fixed. We tend to expect the unexpected, but we’re still not always prepared.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open