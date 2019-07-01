Sports

Cougars back on track with pair of home wins

November 13, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

The Cougars are on the prowl.
After taking the “L” in three straight games to close out the October Provincial Junior Hockey League schedule, Schomberg posted a pair of lopsided wins over the weekend to put their names back into contention.
The Midland Flyers were a welcome presence at the Trisan Centre on Thursday, Schomberg’s best chance to snap their skid after picking up all six points against the Flyers so far this season.
This meeting was no different, with starting goaltender Nicolas Porretta making one of his best outings of the season in a 5-2 victory, stopping 30 shots.
Matthew Wadge continued his torrid scoring pace in the opening period, providing the game’s first two goals, before markers from Spencer Ripley, Owen Heilleman, and Brenndan Eason in the second frame had the game out of reach.
Midland finally bested Porretta with just under two minutes left in the second, adding another at the eight-minute mark of the third.
With his confidence high, Porretta was back between the pipes in Saturday’s meeting with the Huntsville Otters, managing to take his overall record back to the .500 level in a solid 5-1 win.
It was once again Wadge who opened the scoring, followed by Heilemann, Anthony Roberts, and Rees Cameron before another cruise through the final twenty minutes.
Ripley added the final Schomberg goal in the final minute of regulation.
The pair of wins has Porretta seemingly secure once again in the Schomberg net, putting his name in conversations with some of the division’s top tenders. He currently sits third overall in wins, as well as fourth overall in saves made.
In picking up all four possible points over the weekend, the Cougars are once again the owners of third place in the eight-team Carruthers division, holding onto a record of 9-8-1-1.
They sit two points back of the Stayner Siskins, and six back of the Alliston Hornets, though both opponents also enjoy games in hand.
The Cougars can make up some valuable ground with a couple of wins in a home-and-home with the Siskins this weekend, first visiting Stayner Memorial Arena on Thursday evening.
Trisan Centre plays the home rink on Saturday, when the teams face off once again for a set puck drop of 7:30 p.m.
They close out the busy weekend in visiting with Huntsville on Sunday, who have dropped down to the division’s basement.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrccougars.pointstreaksites.com.



         

