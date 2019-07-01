General News

King author examines campaign of 1779 in new book

November 13, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Military historians tend to focus on the great wars of the 20th century.
But some colonial conflicts have had much more far-reaching ramifications on the evolution of North American society.
King historian and author Gavin Watt has combed through the intricacies of a monumental 18th century conflict. In his new book, “No Despicable Enemy, 1779: The Continental Army destroys Indian Territory,” Watt delves into the “incredibly complex,” worldwide conflict of 1779, which had sprung from America’s four-year revolt. In the 440-page book, Watt explains the inability of the Crown’s commanders in New York City and Quebec to keep pace with their ever-expanding challenges.
This was the year that the American Congress and General Washington decided to invade and destroy the Six Nations’ Indian Territory.
“There is the general view that this invasion was intended to eliminate a particularly noxious foe that had been destroying their army’s sources of provisions. While that was certainly the case, investigation also indicates that Washington, who was himself a major land developer, had a view to the war’s end and the opening up of Indian Territory to white expansion,” Watt notes.
By this stage of the conflict, the French had openly entered the war on the side of the American rebels and were not only supplying vast supplies of military stores, but were also sending volumes of troops to the Continent and setting their sizeable navy to oppose Britain’s Royal Navy.
Now that the French had entered the war, they deployed substantial numbers of large warships that threatened British interests not only in North America, but also in the West Indies, the Mediterranean and across the world.
In 1779, Spain allied with France and the threat became even greater. Britain was only a middling land power and had been compelled to turn the seven German principalities to field troops against the American rebellion. Its navy had formerly been dominant ‘round the world, but with the French/Spanish combination, they no longer ruled the waves. Not only were the West Indies threatened (which many Britons saw as much more important than the American colonies), but even Britain itself.
“In short, the rebellion had now turned into a World War and there was much to occupy the British government and its army commanders than simply what the American rebels were up to,” he said.
“Of course, the entry of France into the war had a strong effect on Quebec and Governor Frederick Haldimand had worries about what might happen if the French and rebels combined to invade his province. He had so very few troops to defend lower Quebec and the upper posts which reached out west to Detroit and Michilimackinac. The American rebels clearly understood his concerns and cleverly threatened invasions, which he could not ignore. Consequently, his mind was diverted from the flood of intelligence he was receiving about a likely invasion of his native allies’ homeland.
Watt pointed out this is a very complex story “and very difficult to deal with, as there are so many undercurrents.”
Watt answers the questing why mount a major effort against the Six Nations in particular?
In the northeast, the Six Nations (Iroquois/Haudenosaune) Confederacy was the most powerful, and most influential, of the native groupings. The Confederacy’s towns stretched from just west of Schenectady on the Mohawk River to through modern New York State and southwest into Pennsylvania.
For many decades, the Mohawks’ towns along the river of that name had been surrounded by white settlement. By 1779, the majority of the Fort Hunter, Schoharie and Canajoharie townspeople had been forced away from their homes by the rebels. The Fort Hunters ultimately went to Quebec and set up a temporary settlement at Lachine, whereas the other two townsfolk went west and southwest into Indian Territory.
All the other Iroquois towns were on the far side of the line demarking Indian Territory, however, the Oneidas’ towns were close to a rebel fortress at the western terminus of the Mohawk River and came under the rebel influence, bringing with them the Tuscaroras.
Those who remained allied to the British Crown, including the exiled Mohawks, waged a relentless guerilla war along the settled frontiers, destroying mills, farms, houses, running off horses and cattle, and killing rebel farm folk and soldiers.
The primary result of the Continental Armies’ destruction of so many towns, emerged three years later when Britain had lost the war. Then, a great many of those Indians sought permanent refuge in Quebec Province, which at that time included Ontario. That’s why we have the town of Deseronto, named after a Fort Hunter War Captain named Deserontyon, and the several settlements along the Grand River near Brantford.
This campaign of wholesale destruction had considerable racist overtones.
Watt, who’s written extensively on prominent early military campaigns, said this is his last book.
He’s dealt with every campaign year of the war, and traced the history of every Loyalist military unit that served in Canada and later settled therein. Also, some medical issues may prevent him from doing the intense research for another book.
Watt has studied Canada’s role in the American Revolution for 40 years and has 11 books published on the subject. He pursues a life-long interest in military history and has re-enacted in four historical eras. Gavin is a honourary vice-president of the United Empire Loyalists’ Association and often speaks at historical societies’ meetings.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King author examines campaign of 1779 in new book

Military historians tend to focus on the great wars of the 20th century. But some colonial conflicts have had much more far-reaching ramifications on the evolution of North American society.

Speers Creative creates virtual ‘road maps’ for clients

Creativity is as much about attitude and enthusiasm as it is about talent. Just ask Schomberg native Josh Speers, who leads his own boutique digital marketing firm Speers Creative. Make no mistake though, Speers has harnessed his creative talent with laser-like precision, and he brings it to bear by helping clients navigate the digital landscape.

CDS presents Screenagers Next Chapter: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience

Visit King’s Country Day School for a free screening of Screenagers Next Chapter: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. in ...

King artists combine for ‘Petals & Wings’ exhibit

The beauty and fragility of the natural world is something many take for granted. Two renowned King artists are showcasing the glory and colour of our flora and fauna, through a new exhibit. Iconic floral painter Helen Lucas and unique butterfly artist Grazyna Tonkiel are presenting a symbiotic show at the Georgina Arts Centre and Gallery. The exhibit runs through December 8.

Priestly Demolition featured in History TV series ‘Salvage Kings’

A high-profile King company has risen to the status of “kings.” Priestly Demolition is front and centre, as the stars of the inaugural season of “Salvage Kings.” The original Canadian series features the work and stories of the demolition and salvage team at Priestly Demolition. This family-run company is in the business of tearing down buildings, but first, they give their salvage crew the chance to go inside and recover some valuable treasures left behind.

Antique bookstore in Schomberg welcomes bibliophiles

There’s something about browsing in an old bookstore that can’t be matched today. The smell and feel of old bindings and parchment speak volumes about humanity. For John Steinbeck, and Schomberg’s George Burt, there will never be enough books!

Resident offers meticulous auto detailing

Keith Boynton isn’t happy unless he gets things spotless. His attention to the smallest of details led him to put Dirty Boy Auto Detailing into overdrive. The long-time King resident, with deep family roots in the area, offers full service detailing and he always goes above and beyond.

Modern custom homes are the ultimate marriage of form and function

King is the most affluent community in all of Canada. It’s no surprise that wealthy citizens flock to King, creating their ultimate dream homes. Today’s luxury custom homes are statement pieces of comfort and modern technology. The abundance of creative features and accessories bring these luxurious living spaces to life.

Dog Tales building state-of-the-art animal hospital

A renowned King animal rescue facility is building what will be Ontario’s most advanced clinic offering veterinary care. Rob Scheinberg of Dog Tales said the hospital has been in the planning stages for roughly three years. Final permits are in place for the 54,000-square-foot hospital and shovels are poised, ready to dig. The construction will be done by leading firm PCL. Scheinberg hopes the project will be completed within 20 months.

Bolton woman returns from Rwanda with renewed sense of purpose

“If you’re going to do something, do it with purpose.” That’s the advice a 21-year-old Bolton woman has for anyone who wishes to travel, volunteer and experience other cultures. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a five-week volunteer experience in Rwanda, something that has given her a great sense of “community.”

Commentary

We are unique, but are we irreplaceable?

Who am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a piece of high school prose I wrote several decades ago. It still has meaning today. It’s a sort of self-reckoning, and self-evaluation of one’s worth or place in the cogs of the massive wheel of life.

Reality sometimes sucks, that’s just the way it is

How often have you used the saying “that’s just how it is?” It has always been the “sign of the times” for us human beings. The other day my son made a rather unsettling realization; for him anyway. He asked about our adult routines, noting we get up, go to work, come home, make dinner, go to bed, get up and start the process all over again. “Being an adult sucks,” he said with some dismay.

Job action, union pressure are nothing new

Like clockwork, at the end of almost every union contract in this province, mayhem ensues. It’s mostly sabre rattling and it’s mostly a show of strength. Neither side wants to appear weak or a pushover. Both sides want to get their point across.

Weight gain is a curse of the modern times

I don’t know if I’d go that far, but there’s a lot of truth in that statement. Being a husky boy, I’ve always had to pay attention to my weight. Those who’ve gone through the roller coaster ride of diets over the years know it comes back faster and harder than it ever did to take it off.

Our words, promises and handshakes

There are times that I miss the way things used to be. I don’t want to sound old-fashioned or stuck in the past, but there is a lot to be said about many qualities that people held dear, just a couple of decades ago. In my youth, we assumed that almost everyone was honest. And it wasn’t that long ago when a person’s word meant something.

Smart tech taking over from dumb humans?

We’re becoming a society of smart-tech operators. Our young people have grown up with the tech, but what about those of us who remember dial-up, fax machines and film cameras? Apparently today’s mature adults are catching on very quickly.

Lefties are an interesting lot

It’s nice to be recognized by your peers, and the rest of the world. For the first time, scientists have identified the genetic differences associated with left-handedness, a trait found in 10% of the human population.

Teenagers put parents’ wisdom to the test

Parents are there for the entire journey, from birth through adulthood, and we often don’t pause and reflect on each stage of this evolution. We don’t have time!

We all have to tighten our belts a bit

As a new school year arrives and things start to get back to “normal,” we’re bombarded with dollar signs and spending. Unlike companies or bureaucracies, our budgets are fixed. We tend to expect the unexpected, but we’re still not always prepared.

We all need to try to curb food waste

“Food waste is an atrocity that is reducible, if not completely avoidable,” said Stephen Hough. It seems we are living in an era of waste in all areas of our lives. I have to agree wholeheartedly with Hough in that food waste is something we can’t ignore.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open