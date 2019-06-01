Junior Lions basketball roars to perfect season

November 6, 2019 · 0 Comments
The KCSS junior girls basketball team rode to a perfect season in the YRAA, the first of its kind for the Lions program.
Photo courtesy of Rob Aurich
By Jake Courtepatte
It was a season of firsts for the King City Lions junior girls basketball team.
And what a turnaround.
Just one season after posting just one win in the York Region Athletic Association schedule, KCSS swept the league this year in going undefeated, a perfect 7-0 record.
They now get to enter the YRAA postseason as the number one seed in division one: the first of its kind for King City.
“The keys to success were playing as a team, where each player contributed with good sportsmanship and a desire to see the team win over individual goals,” said the team’s head coach, Rob Aurich.
It was in late October against Cardinal Carter, the squad’s fifth game of the season, that the streak came closest to snapping: down all game, an adjustment on defense was enough to bring the game back to even, before a last minute three-pointer squeaked out a 29 to 26 win.
The historic final win for the school came on Oct. 30 against Richmond Hill, where the Lions cemented their perfect season with a score of 39-32.
“The pressure to win was there, but as always, we were able to talk and adjust each quarter, and never give up,” said Aurich.
All in all, the Lions managed 306 points over seven games for an average of over 43 per contest, including a whopping 65 in mid-October against St. Theresa of Lisieux.
That set up a meeting with Maple High earlier this week following press time, the first battle of the year between the two squads.
The winner will move on to face either St. Robert or Huron Heights later this week.
