Sales office raises concerns among residents

By Mark Pavilons
The idea of a new home sales office in an upscale King community has caused some concern among residents.
King council held a public meeting into bylaw amendment requests from Westview Star Equity Inc., to allow the model home as a sales and presentation office in King City.
Residents voiced their objections to the plan, noting it could set a precedence and allowing a commercial use in their residential neighbourhood is not appropriate.
Scouli Developments wants to use the property, at 198 Carmichael Crescent, to promote their new subdivision, located roughly 500 metres to the southeast. The property currently includes a two-storey home with a driveway off of Carmichael. The new subdivision is in the early stages and has no access. The developer owns the lot at 198 Carmichael and the sales office is temporary.
The subdivision has received draft approval from the Township.
The owners plan to run the sales office Tuesday to Thursday, 1-8 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. While there will be minimal staff on site, the plan is for an 18-spot parking lot.
Staff did point out the issue here is whether introducing a sales and presentation centre within a developed residential area is appropriate and whether it will negatively impact residents.
Nick Pileggi, on behalf of the owner, said they’ve done various studies, including a noise study, and plan to mitigate any impacts. They did receive letters from residents regarding noise and privacy concerns and they will address those.
The proponent contends the site won’t generate a lot of traffic, but residents aren’t convinced.
More than a dozen residents appeared before council, asking that this site be denied and the builder move it somewhere else. They’re worried about street parking in their prestigious subdivision, something they’re familiar with. Residents stressed they were inundated with traffic and visitors to their neighbourhood, when two showhomes were offered in recent Princess Margaret lottery draws. The resulting chaos upset local residents.
“Who wants a parking lot in your back yard?” one resident asked. He noted there are no traffic control measures in the area and this move only benefits the developer and no one else.
Another Carmichael resident presented a petition signed by 31 homeowners against the application. They don’t want to see even a temporary commercial use in this established subdivision.
Some are worried the “temporary” use will continue until the new subdivision is built, which could take as long as three years or more.
A Di Nardo Court resident said the lottery showhome created mayhem on local streets and he wanted the developer to find another spot for their sales office.
Homeowners on Carmichael felt this project would adversely affect the sale of their home.
Another resident noted the sales office, and neighbouring homes are not indicative of what prospective buyers are getting in the new subdivision.
A Carmichael resident pointed out there was never a sales office when the homes on that street were offered for sale. Most buyers purchased the homes from drawings and blueprints. He also questioned that in this age, sales pavilions aren’t really needed.
Another homeowner said this proposal is “ridiculous” and council shouldn’t even consider it.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini pointed out they’re obligated to go through the process with any application presented to the Township.
Councillor Jordan Cescolini asked residents to stay informed and return to council when the staff report comes back to councillors for a decision.
