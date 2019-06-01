King launches ‘Toys for Tickets’ program

October 30, 2019 · 0 Comments
King Township is taking the sting out of parking tickets with a new Toys for Tickets program.
King invites everyone who receives a parking ticket between Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 to pay the fine amount with a donation of a toy. Accessible parking and fire route violations are not eligible for the program. The program is being launched on Nov. 1 to coincide with King’s annual winter parking restrictions.
King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini said he hopes the program will put smiles on the faces of local children.
“No one likes receiving a parking ticket,” Pellegrini said. “By allowing residents to pay their fine by purchasing a toy, they’ll help make the holiday season a little brighter for local underprivileged children.”
The toy donation must be:
• New and in its original packaging with proof of purchase (receipt).
• Of equal or greater value than that of the ticket.
• Dropped off in person at King Township’s municipal centre no later than Nov. 30.
For the 2019 season, all donations collected will be going to “Christmas in King,” a sister organization of the King Township Food Bank.
King Township’s municipal centre is located at 2585 King Rd., King City. For more information on the program, please visit or call King’s Bylaw Enforcement Services at 905-833-4002 or email parking@king.ca.
