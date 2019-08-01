Schulte, Davidson elected to represent King residents

October 22, 2019 · 0 Comments
The newly elected MPs representing King have their work cut out form then.
Local results were a reflection of the country’s divisive vote Monday night which saw the Liberals returned to power, this time in a minority government. King will have both a Liberal and Conservative MP in Ottawa.
Incumbent Liberal Deb Schulte was re-elected in King-Vaughan with a slim, 1,000-vote margin over Conservative candidate Anna Roberts. Schulte garnered 28,365 votes, or 44.9% of the vote. Roberts was very close behind at 43.3% and 27,454 votes.
NDP candidate Emilio Bernardo-Ciddio was third with 4,195 votes (6.6%), followed by Green Party candidate Ann Raney who garnered 2,460 votes (3.9%).
People’s Party candidate Anton Strgacic managed 725 votes (1.1%).
Conservative Scot Davidson handily defeated Liberal Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux by more than 10,000 votes in York-Simcoe. He won 24,796 to 14,252 and Davidson drew 46.5% of the vote, compared to the Liberals’ 26.7%.
NDP candidate Jessa McLean earned 7,481 votes (14%), finishing third. Green candidate Jonathan Arnold followed in fourth with 4,615 votes (8.7%).
Pulling up the rear were Libertarian Keith Komar (1,292 votes) and PPC candidate Michael Lotter (867 votes).
(Preliminary results, final vote totals may vary)
