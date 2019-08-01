King football players lead North squad over top Americans

October 9, 2019 · 0 Comments
King’s Zack Frustaglio kicked the game-winning extra point in a 41-40 comeback win for Football North over no. 4 St. Ignatius in Ohio recently.
Photo: Anders Marshall / Football North
By Jake Courtepatte
On a wing and a prayer: it took a final play Hail Mary pass for Football North of Mississauga to earn a 41-40 victory over the no. 4 ranked St. Ignatius of Ohio, an upset that went down in Cleveland in a battle of Canada versus the United States.
With just six seconds remaining on the game clock and lined up on the 50-yard line, Football North quarterback Quincy Vaughn dropped back into the pocket and waited for his receivers to hit the end zone, where he heaved up a pass to Nate Demontagnac to tie the game at 40 points apiece.
It was King native Zach Frustaglio, with ice in his veins yet not fazed by the home crown trying to ice him themselves, who kicked the extra point to finish off the biggest win in the history of any high school football program in Canada.
“Going into this game, we expected a battle, considering we lost the last two contests to them,” said Frustaglio, adding that St. Ignatius has developed their fair share of NCAA Division I players throughout the years.
“We had nothing to lose, and it happened so fast you really don’t have much time to think , and the football gods were on our side and we tied it up. For me, kicking the game-winning point was just like kicking any other point, you put your head down, keep your eye on the ball, hope that the snapper and the ball holder do their job, and just kick…even though I could hear the crowd of the home team.”
Knocking off the fourth-ranked team in the state, winners of 11 state championships, and 28th-ranked team in the entire nation, Frustaglio said was “the greatest feeling ever.”
On the other side of the ball for Football North was fellow King native Adrian Facciponte, who posted eight tackles in a stellar performance on defense. Both Frustaglio and Facciponte spent three years with the Vaughan Rebels, before joining the Football North program two years ago.
“Adrian is a fierce competitor, a true leader, and captain of our defensive line,” said Frustaglio. “(He) motivates you and pushed you every day to be the best you can be.”
