Commentary

Smart tech taking over from dumb humans?

October 9, 2019   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

We’re becoming a society of smart-tech operators.
Our young people have grown up with the tech, but what about those of us who remember dial-up, fax machines and film cameras?
Apparently today’s mature adults are catching on very quickly.
A recent study conducted by Environics noted that 58% of Canadians aged 65+ and almost 8 in 10 (78%) aged 50-64 own smart phones.
“The findings show that Canadians over the age of 65, just like those aged 50 to 64, are feeling confident about using technology and many feel the impact on society is positive,” says Bridgette Murphy, managing director and COO of AGE-WELL. “We also found strong interest among respondents in using technologies to stay healthy, engaged and living independently for as long as possible.”
The poll found that more than 8 in 10 Canadians over the age of 65 believe technological advances can help older adults stay safe, in their own homes longer and stay independent. And, 7 in 10 agree that technological advancements can help older adults stay active and manage health better as they age and can reduce social isolation. When they have difficulties with technology, 53% of respondents turn to their children and 18% to their grandchildren.
Been there. We all have our unique talents and specialties.
In our household, my wife is the iPhone expert and I’m a bit of a slow learner in phone tech. In my opinion, a phone is a phone, but I do love the services that provide maps and directions. I use my iPad for games and shopping and my computer at work for, well, work.
I don’t want to respond to emails on my phone, but I have sent a photo or two to my desktop at work.
The majority (74 to 80%), according to the study feel confident using current technology;
Only 15% of Canadians over the age of 65 and 50-64 believe the impact of technology on society is negative; 6 in 10 (61%) over the age of 65 believe the impact of technology on society is positive.
Almost all (93%) of smart phone owners aged 65+ find them easy to use and 98% of those owning smart phones aged 50-64 find them easy to use.
The majority of Canadians have at lease one social media account.
Most of us are familiar with the computing power in our hands, on our wrists and on our desks.
But one of the most common “computer” we operate daily is our vehicle.
Today’s automobiles are almost like smart computers on wheels. Almost every system today is monitored, tweaked and adjusted by the on-board computers. Car’s today can have as many as 50 different computer systems in them. These control a huge number of things in your car including engine controls for emissions; safety features and comfort and convenience features.
We like to think we’re in total control of our vehicle, but are we?
My wife’s mini-van has an “econ” button that adjusts the shift timings making it shift harder at low speeds and easier at high speeds. So it increases fuel economy when driving longer distances in the 2 mile-per-gallon range. Perfect when we visit our daughter at university in London.
My wife had a very weird incident with her mini-van recently. After hitting the remote to unlock the car during her lunch hour, the locks went crazy, locking, unlocking in quick repetition for more than 30 minutes. Like an Olympic gymnast, she sprinted, in between locks, and made it inside. Try as she may, she couldn’t tame the beast. Again, she timed her exit perfectly, making it out alive!
I’ve read Stephen King’s Christine, but common on!
A search on Google revealed this is more common that you’d think, yet our mechanic had yet to encounter, or reproduce, such a thing.
In my experience over decades of car ownership, electrical woes are the worst to locate, diagnose and fix. While trouble-shooting with scanners, and even remote scans via iPads are easier, fixing all those codes caused by bad sensors remains troublesome. One loose wire in our car and we’re toast!
We’re putting our lives into the buttons of tiny, smart gizmos.
If our TV remotes give into the tech gods, they can really ruin our lives. I’ve had a few occasions, where I just couldn’t change channels or adjust the volume. It was as if the remote simply refused my commands! How ungrateful!
The smarter our gadgets get the dumber we get. We’re just putting ourselves at the mercy of circuits and flashes of light. We’ve even forgotten how to get up out of our chair and adjust something manually.
It is deja vu all over again? Common sense would tell us that smoking and vaping isn’t good for us. It would also suggest that handing over the keys to your home and car to a machine is just plain dangerous.
The skepticism over technology has always been with us. Ever since the industrial revolution, we’ve been fearful of just how far technology can take us.
Technology will continue to improve, and I’m looking forward to advances in medicine to help people who die young and needlessly from illnesses that plague us. Of course, living longer will have ramifications for our planet, but that’s a topic for another discussion.
There’s no doubt in my mind that science and technology will help further humankind. But we must be cautious, for one frayed wire, one loose connection and we’ll go from the top of the food chain to the bottom!
But at least we can watch armageddon live on our smart phone!



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Sip & Savour offers a taste of Rio

Honourary Sip & Savour chair Mayor Pellegrini, is one of the first to buy tickets to this year’s Sip & Savour, is showing his support for ...

Chamber, businesses come together to celebrate local success stories

elebrating the success of local businesses is more than awards and speeches. It’s about mutual support and respect. It’s about being part of a very large family. The King Chamber of Commerce held its annual Excellence in Business Awards Dinner last week, honouring the efforts of local entrepreneurs. Mayor Steve Pellegrini likened the event to a “family dinner."

AB Wood Worx bolsters nature’s unique creations

The marriage between form and function is a delicate balance. It takes a keen eye and a lot of creative fortitude. Preserving wood and transforming it into every works of art with a purpose is the mantra of Caledon’s AB Wood Worx.

King City Lions donate life-saving devices

King Township is safer today thanks to a generous donation from the King City Lions Club. The volunteer organization recently donated $4,000 for the purchase of three new public automated external defibrillator (AED) units for installation throughout the township.

Priestly Demolition featured in History TV series ‘Salvage Kings’

A high-profile King company has risen to the status of “kings.” Priestly Demolition is front and centre, as the stars of the inaugural season of “Salvage Kings.” The original Canadian series features the work and stories of the demolition and salvage team at Priestly Demolition. This family-run company is in the business of tearing down buildings, but first, they give their salvage crew the chance to go inside and recover some valuable treasures left behind.

Olde Mill Art Gallery welcomes Tonkiel

Renowned artist Grazyna Tonkiel has joined the group at Schomberg’s Olde Mill Art Gallery. Grazyna Tonkiel is an accomplished opera singer, visual artist, and a ...

Antique bookstore in Schomberg welcomes bibliophiles

There’s something about browsing in an old bookstore that can’t be matched today. The smell and feel of old bindings and parchment speak volumes about humanity. For John Steinbeck, and Schomberg’s George Burt, there will never be enough books!

Resident offers meticulous auto detailing

Keith Boynton isn’t happy unless he gets things spotless. His attention to the smallest of details led him to put Dirty Boy Auto Detailing into overdrive. The long-time King resident, with deep family roots in the area, offers full service detailing and he always goes above and beyond.

Modern custom homes are the ultimate marriage of form and function

King is the most affluent community in all of Canada. It’s no surprise that wealthy citizens flock to King, creating their ultimate dream homes. Today’s luxury custom homes are statement pieces of comfort and modern technology. The abundance of creative features and accessories bring these luxurious living spaces to life.

Dog Tales building state-of-the-art animal hospital

A renowned King animal rescue facility is building what will be Ontario’s most advanced clinic offering veterinary care. Rob Scheinberg of Dog Tales said the hospital has been in the planning stages for roughly three years. Final permits are in place for the 54,000-square-foot hospital and shovels are poised, ready to dig. The construction will be done by leading firm PCL. Scheinberg hopes the project will be completed within 20 months.

Commentary

Smart tech taking over from dumb humans?

We’re becoming a society of smart-tech operators. Our young people have grown up with the tech, but what about those of us who remember dial-up, fax machines and film cameras? Apparently today’s mature adults are catching on very quickly.

Lefties are an interesting lot

It’s nice to be recognized by your peers, and the rest of the world. For the first time, scientists have identified the genetic differences associated with left-handedness, a trait found in 10% of the human population.

Teenagers put parents’ wisdom to the test

Parents are there for the entire journey, from birth through adulthood, and we often don’t pause and reflect on each stage of this evolution. We don’t have time!

We all have to tighten our belts a bit

As a new school year arrives and things start to get back to “normal,” we’re bombarded with dollar signs and spending. Unlike companies or bureaucracies, our budgets are fixed. We tend to expect the unexpected, but we’re still not always prepared.

We all need to try to curb food waste

“Food waste is an atrocity that is reducible, if not completely avoidable,” said Stephen Hough. It seems we are living in an era of waste in all areas of our lives. I have to agree wholeheartedly with Hough in that food waste is something we can’t ignore.

We are so very fortunate to live in Canada

There are many uplifting, even corny sentiments that float around the Internet every day. Some involve cats. Some are funny, some are serious. Most are stupid. But sometimes you come across some real gems that make you think.

Woodbine raises the bar for ‘a day at the races’

In many ways, summer means participating in some Canadian pastimes. You may not agree, but a day at the races fits the bill just nicely. It’s been said in all sports, horse racing has the best “characters.” Woodbine Race Track and the expanded facilities have been legendary in this part of Ontario for generations.

Reconnecting with my high school self

As summer hit hard, like running face-first into a wall, I was dazed and fazed. My two oldest children hit the ground running, spreading their wings so to speak, flying the coup. My daughter Lexie just returned from a 5-week experiential learning program and volunteer stint in Rwanda. That’s the longest she’s been away, even though she’s our resident world traveller.

Movin’ On Summit 2019 Part Three: Surpetition: Moving beyond competition

My final interview at the Movin’ On 2019 Summit in Montreal was with Nicolas Beaumont, the senior vice-president of Sustainable Development and Mobility for Michelin. It was the last morning of the event and the North American Director of External Communications, Eric Bruner, was moderating the interview.

Nostalgic cars, music just make you feel good

The sentiment “what’s old is new again” is never more obvious than during summer car shows. During this perfect weather, collectors and car enthusiasts swarm to car shows and fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy many classic and vintage automobiles.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open