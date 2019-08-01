General News

Sip & Savour offers a taste of Rio

October 9, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Honourary Sip & Savour chair Mayor Pellegrini, is one of the first to buy tickets to this year’s Sip & Savour, is showing his support for the spirit of the Brazilian theme.

This year’s Sip & Savour fundraiser, in support of the King Township Food Bank, welcomes you to Rio de Janeiro.
Experience Brazil at Nobleton Lakes on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Come to Rio and enjoy a Noite Carioca of bright sights, lively sounds and both sweet and savoury bites, including traditional feijoada, bolinhas de queijo and a variety of pastéis. Beverages of many kinds are available; a cash bar only for alcoholic drinks.
In addition to food and drinks, guests can enjoy a hint of South American atmosphere with live performers, beautiful décor and a stellar Mercado featuring something for everyone – from fine art to fine experiences. You can also have a complimentary photo taken by professional photographer Lisa Pace in front of a scenic backdrop of Christ the Redeemer statue. Meet friends in front of the breathtaking view of Copacabana Beach or the Escolas de Samba and experience a street party in the spirit of Carnaval.
The evening’s festivities include Mayor Pellegrini as Honourary Chair, Mark Pavilons as Master of Ceremonies and David Beasley as auctioneer, who is once again volunteering his considerable talents for the live auction. Upon arrival, you will be greeted by King firefighters as they open the doors, literally, to “King’s Cocktail Party of the Year,”
Sip & Savour, the King Food Bank’s iconic annual fundraiser, is important to the annual raising of $80,000 needed to support about 200 people every month with a week’s worth of non-perishable groceries, cards to help purchase perishables, fresh produce and kibble for pets. Perhaps unique in Canada, the King Township Food Bank offers food cards as an option to those who prefer to select food items directly.
Tickets are $50 each, available online at www.ktfb.ca or at the following outlets: The Grackle Coffee Company in Schomberg, Humber Valet Cleaners in King City, Dorio’s Kettleby Bakery in Kettleby Village, and Pharmasave in Nobleton.
This year, the Food Bank is happy to announce Owen and Lynda Rogers as the Presenting Sponsor, the highest level of support for Sip & Savour. The Food Bank also acknowledges York Energy Centre, again a Diamond Sponsor, and notes that all signs point to an unprecedented number of Platinum Sponsors.
Some sponsorships are still available and donations of auction prizes are most welcome. Call KTFB president Carol Ann Trabert at 416-559-7898 if you want to talk about Sip & Savour.



         

