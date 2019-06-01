Sports

Minor peewee Rebellion take tournament gold in shootout

September 25, 2019   ·   0 Comments

The Rebellion minor peewee A team took home gold at the West Mall Lightning Tournament in early September.

By Frank Garcea

Congratulations to the King Rebellion minor peewee A team, who skated to a 4-3 overtime shootout championship win over the hosting squad at the West Mall Lightning early bird tournament.
Coach Enzo D’Amico wanted to have a pre-season tournament to bring his team together for the start of the new season. This team saw the additions of three new players and a new goalie along with new assistant coaches Matt Marchese, Alex Marchese, Sam Panetta and John Sebastiano. It was important for this team to get to know each other and come together as a team. Coach Enzo went as far as setting up a 4-day on-ice, off-ice mini-camp for his team prior to the start of the tournament.
The division was made of six teams from the OMHA and GTHL, with the top two teams advancing to the final Sept. 8.
The Rebellion had their first win (4-2) against the Toronto Wolverines. On the Friday night, the Rebellion went on to win their second game by a score of 3-0 against the Applewood Coyotes. Saturday morning the Rebellion continued their winning streak (4-1) over the Meadowvale Hawks.
With just one game left in the round robin and a chance to secure first place, the Rebellion fell short of a victory with a tie (2-2) against the Port Credit Storm, yet still advanced to the finals against the tournament hosting team, the West Mall Lightning.
Determined, focused and upset at having tied the night before, the Rebellion came out with one thing in mind at Sunday’s final, to win the tournament. Despite playing against the tournament hosting home team and their home crowd, the King Rebellion had their own show of support from the minor atom A team, who had just won their division championship in the same tournament, and the Rebellion peewee A team, who would follow the game in their own division final.
The Rebellions opened the scoring on a goal by Samson Samaroo, and took a 3-2 lead going into the third period with goals from Vincent Cipriani and Samaroo’s second goal of the game. But West Mall Lightning would not go down easy, having tied the game with just over eight minutes left and momentum of the game having changed.
With just under six minutes left in the game, the Rebellions took a four-minute penalty. This team would not go down like this, with the defence having played exceptionally well all weekend, forwards coming back and applying strong pressure on both sides of the rink creating turnovers and making passes and the goalie standing on his head making save after save.
With the penalty killed, the game was going to overtime with each team exchanging chances to score in the five minute extra period but none crossing the goal line.
This game would be determined by the penalty shootout, where Samaroo ended up as the only goal scorer to give the Rebellion the championship!
Congratulations to goalie Damiano Panetta, Briggs Battison, Paul Calleja, Owen Lewis, Julian Oppedisano, Vincent Cipriani, Benjamin D’Amico, Luca Garcea, Joseph LeMarca, Cristian Rotiroti, Gianluca Rotiroti, Samson Samaroo, Giovanni Sebastiano, Jayden Torres, and coaching staff.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

AB Wood Worx bolsters nature’s unique creations

The marriage between form and function is a delicate balance. It takes a keen eye and a lot of creative fortitude. Preserving wood and transforming it into every works of art with a purpose is the mantra of Caledon’s AB Wood Worx.

King City Lions donate life-saving devices

King Township is safer today thanks to a generous donation from the King City Lions Club. The volunteer organization recently donated $4,000 for the purchase of three new public automated external defibrillator (AED) units for installation throughout the township.

Priestly Demolition featured in History TV series ‘Salvage Kings’

A high-profile King company has risen to the status of “kings.” Priestly Demolition is front and centre, as the stars of the inaugural season of “Salvage Kings.” The original Canadian series features the work and stories of the demolition and salvage team at Priestly Demolition. This family-run company is in the business of tearing down buildings, but first, they give their salvage crew the chance to go inside and recover some valuable treasures left behind.

Olde Mill Art Gallery welcomes Tonkiel

Renowned artist Grazyna Tonkiel has joined the group at Schomberg’s Olde Mill Art Gallery. Grazyna Tonkiel is an accomplished opera singer, visual artist, and a ...

Antique bookstore in Schomberg welcomes bibliophiles

There’s something about browsing in an old bookstore that can’t be matched today. The smell and feel of old bindings and parchment speak volumes about humanity. For John Steinbeck, and Schomberg’s George Burt, there will never be enough books!

Resident offers meticulous auto detailing

Keith Boynton isn’t happy unless he gets things spotless. His attention to the smallest of details led him to put Dirty Boy Auto Detailing into overdrive. The long-time King resident, with deep family roots in the area, offers full service detailing and he always goes above and beyond.

Modern custom homes are the ultimate marriage of form and function

King is the most affluent community in all of Canada. It’s no surprise that wealthy citizens flock to King, creating their ultimate dream homes. Today’s luxury custom homes are statement pieces of comfort and modern technology. The abundance of creative features and accessories bring these luxurious living spaces to life.

Dog Tales building state-of-the-art animal hospital

A renowned King animal rescue facility is building what will be Ontario’s most advanced clinic offering veterinary care. Rob Scheinberg of Dog Tales said the hospital has been in the planning stages for roughly three years. Final permits are in place for the 54,000-square-foot hospital and shovels are poised, ready to dig. The construction will be done by leading firm PCL. Scheinberg hopes the project will be completed within 20 months.

Bolton woman returns from Rwanda with renewed sense of purpose

“If you’re going to do something, do it with purpose.” That’s the advice a 21-year-old Bolton woman has for anyone who wishes to travel, volunteer and experience other cultures. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a five-week volunteer experience in Rwanda, something that has given her a great sense of “community.”

Guide Light becoming an essential safety device

Tony Nowzari wants to make a difference. He wants to get to the point where his product helps everyone. He’s on the right track and Nowzari’s Guide Light continues to answer the call. He merely wants to extend the reach of this proven device.

Commentary

Lefties are an interesting lot

It’s nice to be recognized by your peers, and the rest of the world. For the first time, scientists have identified the genetic differences associated with left-handedness, a trait found in 10% of the human population.

Teenagers put parents’ wisdom to the test

Parents are there for the entire journey, from birth through adulthood, and we often don’t pause and reflect on each stage of this evolution. We don’t have time!

We all have to tighten our belts a bit

As a new school year arrives and things start to get back to “normal,” we’re bombarded with dollar signs and spending. Unlike companies or bureaucracies, our budgets are fixed. We tend to expect the unexpected, but we’re still not always prepared.

We all need to try to curb food waste

“Food waste is an atrocity that is reducible, if not completely avoidable,” said Stephen Hough. It seems we are living in an era of waste in all areas of our lives. I have to agree wholeheartedly with Hough in that food waste is something we can’t ignore.

We are so very fortunate to live in Canada

There are many uplifting, even corny sentiments that float around the Internet every day. Some involve cats. Some are funny, some are serious. Most are stupid. But sometimes you come across some real gems that make you think.

Woodbine raises the bar for ‘a day at the races’

In many ways, summer means participating in some Canadian pastimes. You may not agree, but a day at the races fits the bill just nicely. It’s been said in all sports, horse racing has the best “characters.” Woodbine Race Track and the expanded facilities have been legendary in this part of Ontario for generations.

Reconnecting with my high school self

As summer hit hard, like running face-first into a wall, I was dazed and fazed. My two oldest children hit the ground running, spreading their wings so to speak, flying the coup. My daughter Lexie just returned from a 5-week experiential learning program and volunteer stint in Rwanda. That’s the longest she’s been away, even though she’s our resident world traveller.

Movin’ On Summit 2019 Part Three: Surpetition: Moving beyond competition

My final interview at the Movin’ On 2019 Summit in Montreal was with Nicolas Beaumont, the senior vice-president of Sustainable Development and Mobility for Michelin. It was the last morning of the event and the North American Director of External Communications, Eric Bruner, was moderating the interview.

Nostalgic cars, music just make you feel good

The sentiment “what’s old is new again” is never more obvious than during summer car shows. During this perfect weather, collectors and car enthusiasts swarm to car shows and fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy many classic and vintage automobiles.

Am I past my ‘best before’ date?

I just might be past my prime. While prime cuts of beef are quite desirable, the same can’t be said for humans. I’ve gone from “beef cake” to “jello pudding.”

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open